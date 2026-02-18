The countdown to Hamburg is on: 100 days to go!

Returning to the Barclays Arena for the third year in succession, the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 will take place over the weekend of 30 and 31 May.

Hamburg has been something of a home away from home for SG Flensburg-Handewitt, who have lifted the trophy on the EHF Finals' two previous visits to the city, and remain in the hunt to do so again this year despite a loss to domestic rivals THW Kiel in the first round of main round matches last night.

Last season's runners-up Montpellier Handball are still hoping to go one better this year, while plenty of other clubs with huge European pedigrees, including HC Vardar 1961 and Sport Lisboa e Benfica all have ambitions of adding their names to the honours list this time around.

Before the teams can think about taking the title, they must first battle through the main round, the play-offs and the quarter-finals just to reach the Winamax EHF Finals Men 2026.

Only four tickets are available for the teams, but there are thousands more up for grabs for the fans! You can book your place at the Barclays Arena today by heading over to the EHF's official ticketing page.

Over the final weekend, fans will not only witness four thrilling matches that will see the champions of the EHF European League crowned, but enjoy two days filled with spectacular shows and plenty of entertainment off the court.

You can buy one ticket that gives access to all four matches over the weekend, while day tickets, VIP tickets and hospitality packages are all available. Don't delay, celebrate 100 days to the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 by securing your spot in Hamburg.