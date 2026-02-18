Who needs what to progress to EHF European League Women quarter-finals?

Who needs what to progress to EHF European League Women quarter-finals?

18 February 2026, 12:00

Two groups are already decided, but two remain wide open ahead of the final round of group phase matches in the EHF European League Women, which will be taking place this weekend (Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 February).

In groups B and D, the two places in the quarter-finals have been settled; MOL Esztergom and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold will be progressing to the last eight, while in group D, Viborg HK and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball have both qualified, but the small matter of top spot is still to be decided.

Groups A and C, however, are more complicated. Three teams can still progress in group A, but in C, all four teams still have ambitions of prolonging their European campaign past this weekend.

Here are all the scenarios and permutations ahead of the round 6 matches.

Group A

Thüringer HC will qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

  • win or tie against Larvik
  • lose against Larvik and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC lose

CS Minaur Baia Mare will qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

  • win or tie against Mosonmagyari
  • lose against Mosonmagyarovari and Thüringer HC lose

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC will qualify for the quarter-finals If they:

  • win against Baia Mare
  • tie against Baia Mare and Thüringer HC lose

Larvik have been eliminated.

In case Thüringer HC, CS Minaur Baia Mare and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC finish the group phase tied on seven points, the ranking will be determined according to the below table, taking only the results of the involved teams against each other into account:

Team

Points

Goals

Goal Diff.

CS Minaur Baia Mare

4

94:85

+9

Thüringer HC

4

125:120

+5

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC

2

88:102

-14

(statistics after round 5, Mosonmagyarovari vs Baia Mare to be played in round 6)

Group B

MOL Esztergom and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold have qualified for the quarter-finals. MOL Esztergom will finish top of the group, owing to a better head-to-head record against Nykøbing.

HSG Blomberg-Lippe and Chambray Touraine Handball have been eliminated.

R1JC0656

Group C

CS Rapid Bucuresti has qualified for the quarter-finals.

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb will qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

  • win or tie against Rapid Bucuresti
  • lose against Rapid and Oldenburg ties with Tertnes Bergen
  • lose against Rapid and Tertnes win and Zagreb remains on a higher goal difference than Tertnes

VfL Oldenburg will qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

  • win against Tertnes and Zagreb lose

Tertnes Bergen will qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

  • win against Oldenburg and Zagreb lose and Tertnes achieve a higher goal difference than Zagreb

Group D

Viborg HK and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball have qualified for the quarter-finals. If Viborg avoid defeat when the two meet in round 6, they will top the group.

CSM Corona Brasov and KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin have been eliminated.


Main photo © Thüringer HC, feature photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

