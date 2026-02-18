In groups B and D, the two places in the quarter-finals have been settled; MOL Esztergom and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold will be progressing to the last eight, while in group D, Viborg HK and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball have both qualified, but the small matter of top spot is still to be decided.

Groups A and C, however, are more complicated. Three teams can still progress in group A, but in C, all four teams still have ambitions of prolonging their European campaign past this weekend.

Here are all the scenarios and permutations ahead of the round 6 matches.

Group A

Thüringer HC will qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

win or tie against Larvik

lose against Larvik and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC lose

CS Minaur Baia Mare will qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

win or tie against Mosonmagyari

lose against Mosonmagyarovari and Thüringer HC lose

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC will qualify for the quarter-finals If they:

win against Baia Mare

tie against Baia Mare and Thüringer HC lose

Larvik have been eliminated.

In case Thüringer HC, CS Minaur Baia Mare and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC finish the group phase tied on seven points, the ranking will be determined according to the below table, taking only the results of the involved teams against each other into account:

Team Points Goals Goal Diff. CS Minaur Baia Mare 4 94:85 +9 Thüringer HC 4 125:120 +5 Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC 2 88:102 -14

(statistics after round 5, Mosonmagyarovari vs Baia Mare to be played in round 6)

Group B

MOL Esztergom and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold have qualified for the quarter-finals. MOL Esztergom will finish top of the group, owing to a better head-to-head record against Nykøbing.

HSG Blomberg-Lippe and Chambray Touraine Handball have been eliminated.