The EHF mourns the passing of Rolf Brack

An EHF Expert since 2010 and an EHF Master Coach Pro Licence holder, Brack's talent for coaching and passion for handball were plain for all to see.

Beginning his coaching career in the early 1980s after he retired from playing, Brack spent over ten years at TSV Scharnhausen, in which time he got them promoted to the Bundesliga.

He repeated the feat at HBW Balingen-Weilstetten, establishing the club in the top division and earning them the nickname the "Gauls of the Alb", as they defied relegation year after year.

Brack also coached the Switzerland national team from 2013 to 2016 before getting his chance to shine on the European stage with Frisch Auf Göppingen, whom he guided to the EHF Finals in 2018.

He later coached HC Erlangen before his final role at DJK Rimpar came to an end in 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Eva, sons Daniel and Benjamin and four grandchildren. The EHF offers its condolences to the family and friends of Rolf Brack at this time.