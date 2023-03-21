Nexe too strong for Motor

LAST 16, FIRST LEG

HC Motor (UKR) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 23:27 (8:13)

Nexe secured an away win against Motor and took the first steps towards the quarter-finals. Both sides' goalkeepers were on a high in the opening minutes of the game, but Nexe eventually had more success, while Motor's first goal came after eight minutes of play. Mid-way through the first half Nexe outscored Motor six to one to stretch the lead to 11:6.

The Ukrainian side struggled, as Nexe's defence managed to stop the competition's top scorer, Ihor Thurchenko, allowing him only two goals in the first 30 minutes, and just five in total. The Croatian side's biggest lead in the game was seven, but as the final buzzer was approaching, Motor's 47% of converted shots rose to 62% to close the gap to only three. In the end, Tomislav Severec took a jump shot at the buzzer securing a 27:23 win.