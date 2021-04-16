The ‘family’ reaching for the top

Three years ago, Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta was just an idea; a dream in the making in some minds; a plan on paper to create a strong side in Cyprus — one which could dominate the domestic league and improve the level of the Cypriot handball in Europe.

Cyprus are by no means a handball powerhouse, on a national team level or on a club level. Their teams have not progressed from the Last 16 phase in the Men’s EHF Challenge Cup over the past 10 seasons.

However, Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta look like they have the recipe for something special on their hands. It may be the exciting mix of experienced Greek and Cypriot players and young guns ready to emerge on the big scene, or the heart on their sleeves mentality often shown by teams in this part of Europe. There is only one other nation represented in the team: Brazilian Bruno Oliveira Rodrigues has scored three times this season.

But the results speak for themselves. In the inaugural season of the EHF European Cup Men, Anorthosis won four double-headers against more experienced teams to clinch an otherworldly semi-finals berth against Swedish side Ystads IF.

While Czech side TJ Sokol Nove Veseli, Turkish outfit Beykoz BLD SK and Austrian team SC kelag Ferlach were huge challenges for the Cypriot side, the true test came when they met strong Romanian team CS Minaur Baia Mare. Anorthosis duly delivered, progressing to the next phase of the competition after a 45:45 aggregate draw thanks to the away goals rule.

“To be honest, for Anorthosis, a small team coming from Cyprus, which was created just three years ago, this season is like a dream to us. The European games were just a bonus to us at the start of the season, which had winning the domestic league as the main objective,” says Anorthosis captain Julios Argyrou.

“The sky is the limit for us now and we became better and better as players and as a team as the season progressed. We did believe we can win any game we started and this was our secret this season.”

Plenty of experience to choose from

The 36-year-old centre back knows a thing or two about great seasons in European competitions, after reaching the final of the Men’s Challenge Cup with AEK HC three seasons ago. The Greek outfit lost the final double-header against Potaissa Turda, 59:49, but the experience strengthened Argyrou.

As he is reaching the zenith of his career, Argyrou is motivated to lend a hand to build a successful team at Anorthosis for the long term.

“Our team has laid the foundations and I believe this team has a future in the next years, with the correct moves. It is a huge challenge for our team, but we are here to overcome any obstacles,” concluded Argyrou.