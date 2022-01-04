The fiercest battles in EHF EURO history

When you fight for the throne, you have to win the most important battles — and there have been many, many top battles since the Men’s EHF EURO started in 1994. Here we present a selection of the six fiercest battles in history — men against men, nations against nations, or even men against nations.

Magnus Wislander vs Talant Dujshebaev

It was the battle for the throne in the early days of the EHF EURO — and when we talk about European championships, the winner was Magnus Wislander every time. Talant Dujshebaev was the first male to be awarded IHF World Player of the Year twice, he was world and Olympic champion (before he changed citizenship to Spanish), but he was never EHF EURO champion with Spain.

In 1996 and 1998, he made it to the final, but in 1996 he lost against his former teammates from Russia (though he was awarded MVP of the tournament), then in 1998 it was Sweden and Wislander — one of four players who were part of all four Swedish EHF EURO trophies. In 2002, Wislander was awarded MVP of the EHF EURO, after receiving the trophy as ‘IHF Player of the Century’ just ahead of Talant Dujshebaev two years earlier.

But one trophy is missing for world and European champion Wislander: he lost all three Olympic finals he played with Sweden.

In the end, Dujshebaevs have been EHF EURO champions with Spain: Talant’s sons Alex and Daniel in 2018 and 2020.

Nikola Karabatic vs Ivano Balic

In the late 2000s, this battle electrified the world of handball: Two maestros steered their national teams — and nobody could say whether Frenchman Nikola Karabatic or Croatian Ivano Balic were the better player. Balic was a five-time MVP of major tournaments (EHF EURO and World Championships), and was world (2003) and Olympic (2004) champion, but he never raised the golden plate at EHF EURO events.

Like Balic, Karabatic was twice MVP of both the EHF EURO and World Championship as well as three-time IHF Player of the Year, but in contrast to the Croatian, he already has 10 gold medals in his cabinet: three from the EHF EURO, three from the Olympic Games and four from the World Championship — and he is still on the court.

The history of major EHF EURO duels between the superheroes started in 2006, when France beat Croatia in the semi-final in Switzerland on the path to their first ever trophy. In 2008, Croatia were ahead of bronze medallists France, but lost the final against Denmark. In 2010, France won the final against Croatia and Balic & Co. again settled for second.

In between EUROs came Balic’s most painful defeat against Karabatic — in the final of the 2009 World Championship on home ground in Zagreb, when France took gold, and Balic threw away his silver medal. And finally, France and Karabatic and eliminated Balic and Croatia twice in Olympic semi-finals — at Beijing and London, going on to win the titles.