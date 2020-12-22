061 X3
The Importance of Resilience during COVID-19

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation22 December 2020, 08:00

Approved by the EHF Scientific Network, Bettina Pásztor, a MSc student in Sport and Exercise Psychology, has written a paper that investigates an approach of supporting the mental health of athletes during times of Covid-19.

The paper, written by Bettina Pásztor, a MSc student in Sport and Exercise Psychology, is titled The Importance of Resilience during COVID-19.

Introducing the paper, Pásztor says: “Some athletes are capable of managing difficult challenges and accomplish their top performance, while other athletes give up and/or fail to maintain their performance. What is all behind this? According to researchers, it can be linked to athletes’ psychological resilience or as sometimes called, mental fortitude.”

To read the paper, download it using the link below.

The Importance of Resilience during COVID-19

Download and read: Mental Fortitude Training 350.6 kB
