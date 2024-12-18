The perfect Christmas present: Tickets for EHF FINAL4 Women go on sale

The EHF FINAL4 Women will take place on 31 May and 1 June next year in the 20,022- capacity MVM Dome in Hungary’s capital, one of Europe’s largest indoor arenas.

Almost 7,000 tickets are available via the official shop, accessible at

tickets.eurohandball.com.

Until 15 January 2025 an early-bird offer applies with prices already starting at €29. All tickets are valid for the semi-finals on Saturday and the medal matches on Sunday. VIP tickets will go on sale at a later stage.

Category 1: 71,900 Ft (€175*)

Category 2: 54,900 Ft (€134*)

Category 3: 40,900 Ft (€100*)

Category 4 24,900 Ft (€61*)

Category 5 11,900 Ft (€29*)

*Prices in € are approximate, depending on the exchange rate on the day of purchase.

With a huge demand for tickets expected, make sure you do not miss out on this chance to witness some of the best in women’s handball by securing your spot in Budapest! It is advised to purchase tickets only from official providers and ticket partners.

A celebration of women’s handball

2025 marks the 11th year that the EHF FINAL4 Women is played in Budapest. In 2023, an attendance world record for women’s club handball was set, with 20,022 fans in the MVM Dome.

Last year an extension of the agreement until 2027 between the Hungarian Handball Federation (HHF), the Hungarian National Event Management Agency (NEMA), the European Handball Federation and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing, was announced.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: "Since 2014 we have been crafting a sound foundation for sustainable success which we will now expand and grow together with the HHF and NEMA. Collectively, we will be continuing to set standards in terms of organisation to further guarantee what the EHF FINAL4 has always been: a true celebration of top-class women’s handball and a premium event and platform for our sponsors and partners."

Ferenc Ilyés, President of HHF, added: "After the successful and tenth EHF FINAL4 this year, the event will be held in Budapest for another three years, so together with our organising partners, the NEMA, the EHF and EHF Marketing, our goal is to raise the EHF FINAL4 to an even higher level. We are expecting fans from more countries than ever before since this weekend and the MVM Dome is a place to be!"

Dr Mátyás Falvai, CEO of NEMA, said: "In recent years, it has become clear to all handball lovers that Hungarian fans can create an extraordinary atmosphere at EHF FINAL4 matches, and this is felt by foreign fans coming to our country as well as by the teams playing in the finals. As organisers, our main task remains to ensure the highest level of conditions for outstanding sporting performances and passionate cheering also in 2025."

The EHF Champions League Women returns on 11 January 2025 for the second part of the 2024/25 season. Six more rounds in group phase are to be played before the first knockout round is scheduled for the end of March. The quarter-finals will be played on 19/20 and 26/27 April 2025.

Photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff images