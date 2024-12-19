EHF relaunches the "RINCK" Convention

The creation of the "RINCK" Convention Manual 2024 represents a major step forward in the development of coach education. The journey towards the final version of the manual began with the "RINCK" Convention Seminar 2023 (February 2023), where valuable inputs were gathered from signatory nations. This collaborative process continued as RC Panel Members worked together to refine and develop the content. Task assignments were made, and a pivotal in-person meeting took place in November 2023, in Porto, Portugal during the EHF Scientific Conference 2023.

In addition to these meetings, several internal workshops were conducted, further shaping the manual’s development. The combined efforts of the EHF Methods Commission, Sport & Game Services Department, and the RC Panel Members culminated in the creation of a comprehensive and insightful resource. The "RINCK" Convention Manual 2024 now includes over 16,000 words and spans 74 pages, offering a wealth of knowledge on coach education across Europe.

This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in European handball. The "RINCK" Convention Manual 2024 will serve as a vital resource for coaches, ensuring the continued development and future success of handball across the continent.

The RC has had a profound impact on the growth of handball, particularly in Europe. It has created opportunities for coaches to work across the 43 RC Signatory Member Federations, and its ambitious education curriculum includes four levels that address the varied needs of the federations involved.

The convention was originally signed in 2000 by six signatories – Czechia, Denmark, France, Hungary, Germany and Russia – with the rest coming on board since then.