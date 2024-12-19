EHF relaunches the "RINCK" Convention

19 December 2024, 12:00

On 14 December at the EHF Congress in Vienna, Austria, the EHF "RINCK" Convention was relaunched, marking a new era for the education system and its impact on handball coaching across Europe.

The EHF RINCK Convention (RC) is an agreement signed by 43 handball federations across Europe, aimed at coordinating and mutually recognising standard guidelines and certificates for coaches’ education. It was named after the first Methods Commission chairman, Claude Rinck.

The relaunch of the RC focused on the development of the game and addressing the specific needs of each federation, all while aligning with the "Circle of a Handball Life." This updated approach introduces a competency-based education system, which ensures that coaches gain experience tailored to the level of the game and players they are training.

Despite this new focus, the essence of the four levels of the curriculum introduced in the first revision in 2010 has been preserved.

This relaunch included several significant updates:

  • The transition to a competence-oriented model for coach education, allowing for a more focused and tailored development pathway.
  • New updated guidelines that provide clearer directions and support for both coaches and federations.
  • A "fast lane" system for elite players and coaches, designed to accelerate the learning and qualification process for those who meet specific criteria and competences.
  • Exemplary modules for all levels, detailing content, learning goals, and the education format, offering practical and structured guidance.

EURO24W Hungary Vs. Romania 97A7309 AH

The creation of the "RINCK" Convention Manual 2024 represents a major step forward in the development of coach education. The journey towards the final version of the manual began with the "RINCK" Convention Seminar 2023 (February 2023), where valuable inputs were gathered from signatory nations. This collaborative process continued as RC Panel Members worked together to refine and develop the content. Task assignments were made, and a pivotal in-person meeting took place in November 2023, in Porto, Portugal during the EHF Scientific Conference 2023.

In addition to these meetings, several internal workshops were conducted, further shaping the manual’s development. The combined efforts of the EHF Methods Commission, Sport & Game Services Department, and the RC Panel Members culminated in the creation of a comprehensive and insightful resource. The "RINCK" Convention Manual 2024 now includes over 16,000 words and spans 74 pages, offering a wealth of knowledge on coach education across Europe.

This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in European handball. The "RINCK" Convention Manual 2024 will serve as a vital resource for coaches, ensuring the continued development and future success of handball across the continent.

The RC has had a profound impact on the growth of handball, particularly in Europe. It has created opportunities for coaches to work across the 43 RC Signatory Member Federations, and its ambitious education curriculum includes four levels that address the varied needs of the federations involved.

The convention was originally signed in 2000 by six signatories – Czechia, Denmark, France, Hungary, Germany and Russia – with the rest coming on board since then.

EHF "RINCK" Convention Manual 2024

EHF RINCK Convention Manual 2024 27.8 MB

Photo © Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff images, Axel Heimken / kolektiff images

FF4BUD24 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Vs SG BBM Bietigheim MAL8594 AM
