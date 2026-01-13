A second possibility is to look at the finishing ability or shot making, which both is just the overperformance of xG by actual goals. Interestingly, Spain performed best here two years ago with 6.1 per cent more goals than expected, but had big problems in defence.
Sweden’s Felix Claar played a great tournament two years ago as he ranks first here with 23.4 more goals than expected. It also shows Mathias Gidsel’s greatness, as he is the only backcourt player that ranks in the top 20 in both shot quality and shot making, something he regularly does in the German Bundesliga as well. Overall, just five players scored, percentage wise, more than expected than the Danish right back.
The model used here and for analysis during the whole EHF EURO 2026 includes more than 100,000 shots with data that includes the distance and angle of the shot, the position of the goalkeeper, the hand of the shooter, the type of shot and the pressure on the shooter.
Winning probabilities
Based on xG, not only individual goals can be looked at but whole games. For example, looking at EHF EURO 2024’s xG shows that based on their shot attempts, France should have won the final by an even bigger margin than they did (33:31), as they accumulated 37.4 xG compared to Denmark’s 29.1 xG. France had nine more attempts, as well as higher quality attempts, with 4.1 percentage points better shot quality, while Denmark made up for this at least in part with 18.3 percentage points better shot making.
And not only that, xG can give us probabilities of how likely each team’s win was by simulating the game based on the xG values — the scoring probabilities of the shots taken. In about 95 per cent of cases, France would then have won the final as well.