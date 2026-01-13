Probabilities are extremely important in professional sports where barely anything can really be planned. Instead, the mantra especially for coaches is usually to “increase the probabilities” to either score or win. These conceptual probabilities can be translated into actual numbers with statistical models. For shots this is today commonly known as “Expected Goals”.

Scoring probabilities

Expected Goals (or short xG) are mainly known from football where they are regularly shown on tv broadcasts today. In an individual game xG are basically the sum of all scoring probabilities of all shot attempts.

To get these scoring probabilities thousands of shots taken in previous games have been put into statistical models which then calculates based on variables known at the point of the shot such as the position of the shot, the goalkeeper or the other players or the type of the shot and many more the scoring probability. These variables vary from provider to provider which is why there are different xG values for each provider.

Therefore, xG are the probability of an average player scoring on the respective attempt. For a single game, xG can be interpreted as a weighted shot statistic which is more meaningful than just the number of attempts, because it includes how dangerous the attempt is. In football, for example a shot from 40 metres (around 0.01 xG) is much less dangerous than an attempt from 10 metres (around 0.31 xG).