Play, predict and win at the Men's EHF EURO 2026

Play, predict and win at the Men's EHF EURO 2026

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
13 January 2026, 14:00

Supporting a European handball championships has never been as interactive as at the Men's EHF EURO 2026, with the official Home of Handball app offering fantastic games and prizes throughout the tournament.

The app is your one-stop shop for results, news and games from the tournament. Via the Game Hub you can predict the outcome of every match in the Match Predictor, presented by Gorenje. There are some incredible prizes on offer for the fans who make the most accurate predictions, including tickets for the Men's EHF EURO 2028.

During the championships the hub will also be where you can vote for the Player of the Match and, from 29 January, make your All-star Team picks.

Stories in the app will show highlights of the action as well as regular polls and quizzes to test your handball knowledge.

Plus, there's all the information you need to follow the EHF EURO, whether from home or in the arena.

Download the Home of Handball app on iOS or Android and join the fun!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Denmark Vs Netherlands C4 5168 JC
Previous Article The probabilities that are going to shape the EHF EURO 2026
EURO24M Bosnia And Herzegovina Vs Netherlands C4 9657 JC
Next Article Referees nominated for Men's EHF EURO 2026

Latest news

More News