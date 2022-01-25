The race for the final weekend
Find out what needs to happen for teams to reach the Men's EHF EURO 2022 semi-finals. This article will be updated after each match.
GROUP I
Remaining matches: Montenegro vs Iceland, Netherlands vs Croatia, Denmark vs France
Denmark – through to the semi-finals
France – through to the semi-finals if:
- Iceland do not beat Montenegro
- they do not lose to Denmark
Iceland – through to the semi-finals if
- they beat Montenegro AND France lose to Denmark
Croatia – out of the race for the final weekend
Montenegro - out of the semi-finals race
Netherlands – out of the semi-finals race
GROUP II
Remaining matches: Poland vs Spain, Germany vs Russia, Sweden vs Norway
Norway – through to the semi-finals if
- Spain lose to Poland
- Spain do not lose to Poland AND Norway do not lose to Sweden
Sweden – through to the semi-finals if
- Spain lose to Poland AND Sweden do not lose to Norway
- they beat Norway
Spain – through to the semi-finals if
- they do not lose to Poland
- they lose to Poland AND Norway beat Sweden
Russia– out of the race for the final weekend
Germany - out of the race for the final weekend
Poland – out of the race for the final weekend
Buy Men's EHF EURO 2022 tickets!
Buy tickets for the final weekend here