GROUP I

Remaining matches: Montenegro vs Iceland, Netherlands vs Croatia, Denmark vs France

Denmark – through to the semi-finals

France – through to the semi-finals if:

Iceland do not beat Montenegro

they do not lose to Denmark

Iceland – through to the semi-finals if

they beat Montenegro AND France lose to Denmark

Croatia – out of the race for the final weekend

Montenegro - out of the semi-finals race

Netherlands – out of the semi-finals race

GROUP II

Remaining matches: Poland vs Spain, Germany vs Russia, Sweden vs Norway

Norway – through to the semi-finals if

Spain lose to Poland

Spain do not lose to Poland AND Norway do not lose to Sweden

Sweden – through to the semi-finals if

Spain lose to Poland AND Sweden do not lose to Norway

they beat Norway

Spain – through to the semi-finals if

they do not lose to Poland

they lose to Poland AND Norway beat Sweden

Russia– out of the race for the final weekend

Germany - out of the race for the final weekend

Poland – out of the race for the final weekend