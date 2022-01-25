UH19987
The race for the final weekend

Find out what needs to happen for teams to reach the Men's EHF EURO 2022 semi-finals. This article will be updated after each match.

GROUP I

Remaining matches: Montenegro vs Iceland, Netherlands vs Croatia, Denmark vs France

Denmark – through to the semi-finals

France – through to the semi-finals if:

  • Iceland do not beat Montenegro
  • they do not lose to Denmark

Iceland – through to the semi-finals if

  • they beat Montenegro AND France lose to Denmark

Croatia – out of the race for the final weekend

Montenegro - out of the semi-finals race

Netherlands – out of the semi-finals race

 

GROUP II

Remaining matches: Poland vs Spain, Germany vs Russia, Sweden vs Norway

Norway – through to the semi-finals if

  • Spain lose to Poland
  • Spain do not lose to Poland AND Norway do not lose to Sweden

Sweden – through to the semi-finals if

  • Spain lose to Poland AND Sweden do not lose to Norway
  • they beat Norway

Spain – through to the semi-finals if

  • they do not lose to Poland
  • they lose to Poland AND Norway beat Sweden

Russia– out of the race for the final weekend

Germany - out of the race for the final weekend

Poland – out of the race for the final weekend

