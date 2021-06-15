The season is over, what is next?

Only two days ago, Barça brought an end to the European club handball season, completing a perfect winning campaign to claim the EHF Champions League Men title, but thoughts have already begun to shift to the 2021/22 season.

The EHF has already sent out club registration documents for the EHF Champions League, the registration for the other four continental club competition will open in the upcoming days and a number of deadlines have been set for the next two weeks.

In the EHF Champions League, 17 June is the deadline for clubs’ final registration for participation in the top-flight competition, as well as for all teams requesting an upgrade to the EHF Champions League.

Following these deadlines, there will be a meeting of the Evaluations Group, then the EHF ExeC to confirm the participants for the 2021/22 season.

The draw for the EHF Champions League group phase will take place on Friday 2 July.

Big draw day on 20 July

The deadline for national federations to register their participation in the EHF European League 2021/22 Men and Women and EHF European Cup 2021/22 Men and Women, including requests for an additional place, upgrade or downgrade, is 28 June.

Clubs will have until 6 July to complete their final registration for the European League and European Cup competitions, with the final participants list published one week later on 13 July.

20 July is the date for what is traditionally the largest draw event of the season as most of the participating teams in these competitions will discover their opening opponents.

Dates for your diary

Before you know it, the new season will be upon us with the European League Men getting the ball rolling at the end of August before the rest of the competitions begin in September.

EHF European League Men qualification round 1 - 28/29 August and 4/5 September

EHF European Cup Men round 1 - 11/12 and 18/19 September

DELO EHF Champions League group phase begins on 11/12 September

EHF Champions League Men group phase begins on 15/16 September

EHF European League Women qualification round 1 - 18/19 and 25/26 September

EHF European Cup Women round 1 - 18/19 and 25/26 September

The dates for the final events in 2022 have also been set with the conclusion of both EHF Champions League competitions in June.

European Cup Women final - 7/8 and 14/15 May

EHF Finals Women - 14/15 May

European Cup Men final - 21/22 and 28/29 May

EHF Finals Men - 28/29 May

DELO EHF FINAL4 - 4/5 June

EHF FINAL4 Men - 18/19 June

Information on registrations, participants and the upcoming draws will be made available on eurohandball.com as soon as they are confirmed.