The sounds of handball now on Spotify

The unique sounds of the EHF Champions League and EHF European League are now available on Spotify as the EHF Marketing’s partnership with WESOUND continues to develop an audio association with the sport.

It was the jump shot that was identified as the core of the DNA behind the brand sound, which was first introduced in July 2020 to compliment the new brand ecosystem of the EHF.

Since the start of the 2020/21 club competition season, specially-created anthems for the EHF Champions League and EHF European League – plus a track to introduce the referees – have been launched – and it is these four sounds which can now be found to listen to on Spotify.

The launch of the anthems on the platform is the first of many that will be developed, created and published to form a comprehensive handball sound library. These will reflect all aspects of the sport, taking inspiration from the EHF sound DNA to be included in content such as highlights, goals and saves on television and on digital and social media platforms.

Once the library has been launched, the sounds will be available to clubs, players, TV broadcasters, partners and sponsors and fans to access and utilise. The first steps have already been implemented, following the launch of the Christmas-themed ringtone, while a dedicated EHF Champions League song is also in development.

Click here to access the EHF Marketing Spotify playlist.

Nina Kernmayer, Strategic Business EHF Marketing, said: “We are one of the first sporting federation to have such an approach to sound identity and with the expertise of WESOUND we have been working hard to develop what will be an important brand component across our competitions.

“The sounds will complement all of our audio-visual communications, including the opening and close sequences for TV elements, digital streaming platforms and social media content, but, more importantly, they will be sounds that transport fans and players back to memorable moments in their lives where they can connect and associate with handball.”

Carl Frank Westermann, CEO WESOUND, said: “The EHF brand sound is set to become a benchmark case for brands in sports. Our unique approach translating handball’s iconic movement into modern brand music is bringing the best of both worlds together. The strong interest and positive feedback we receive from other sports brands confirms that EHF is focusing on the right strategy.”