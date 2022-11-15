The unexpected call: Rookie Wiggins comes to Spain’s help

Centre back Alicia Fernández was an integrant part of the Spanish team, unlocking the attack with her passes, being the first-choice penalty shooter and a very disciplined defender. When she went out with a knee injury, Spain lost a part of their spark.

But what how to manage the loss of the first two goalkeepers? They are hard to replace, especially when those two goalkeepers have featured prominently in major tournament and were key in Spain’s success over the last decade.

Silvia Navarro, who was playing at her sixth EHF EURO, got injured in the preliminary round against Montenegro. When Mercedes Castellanos followed suit during the match against Poland, Spain were left reeling, scrambling for solutions.

Left without their most experienced goalkeepers – Navarro, 43, and Castellanos, 34 – Spain needed bring someone in and pair up with Maddi Aalla, the 25-year-old goalkeeper from Super Amara Bera Bera.

This is where Nicole Wiggins Sancho, 21, suddenly appeared at her maiden international tournament.