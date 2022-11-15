Zaadi: “We will not end up in a mathematical trap”

The 27:19 victory against Montenegro was an impressive French show. Did you want to impress the competition when it was obvious that you would win the game?

Grace Zaadi: “It was not the purpose of the match against Montenegro to prove everybody how strong we are. But of course, what we wanted to show is that we have a quite good defence. Montenegro are a physical strong team, completely different to us. We had all eyes on us.”

Is the huge rotation thanks to wider bench a key for France?

Grace Zaadi: “I hope that this width in our squad can be decisive for the whole tournament, but I can say this only in one week. It is our strategy to have a balanced squad and use all players, so all players are fresh and can play fast. We have 20 players here and everybody is important for the team. If only some players are playing, they get tired and make mistakes in crucial moments. So, it is good also for the coach to know that he can rely on all 20 players without losing quality and dynamics. We keep all players in the same flow, and we all enjoy it all together.”

As the hosts, France do not have to qualify the 2024 Olympics, while other teams are facing this pressure. Does it make things easier for you, having less pressure in this perspective?

Grace Zaadi: “It is true, we do not think about the Olympic Games and I almost forgot that the rest of the teams fight for a good ranking for the qualification tournaments. In this perspective we have no pressure, but we came here to make a result. Except at the 2019 World Championship at Kumamoto, we made it to the final day of all competitions in the previous years. So, this is our pressure, as everybody expects a top result from us. We cannot say that we play free without any pressure, only though we are already qualified for the Olympic Games. We want to build the team for Paris 2024, and the path to go there is still long.”