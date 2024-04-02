Microsoftteams

The Women's EHF EURO 2024 presents its mascot

02 April 2024, 14:00

240 days before the start of the biggest Women's European Championship ever, with 24 nations at the final tournament for the first time, the organising committees of the three host countries, Austria, Switzerland and Hungary, present the mascot of the EHF EURO: the wildcat. As of now, fans have the opportunity to find a name for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 mascot via the social media channels of the organisers and the EHF.

Based in all three countries, the wildcat combines three essential traits of handball with its attributes of speed, agility and intelligence. 

Thanks to its friendly, active and respectful demeanour, the Women's EHF EURO 2024 mascot wins the hearts of the fans and entertains the audience with its cheerful and inquisitive nature.

True to the motto - CATCH THE SPIRIT - the mascot not only represents the event with its open-minded nature, but also the entire team of organising committees as passionate and professional organisers who warmly welcome every participant and fan from all over the world.

What should the mascot be called?

Fans have the opportunity to submit suggestions for the name of the mascot via the social media channels of the three organisers and the EHF from now until 7 April. A shortlist will then be drawn up. From 8 to 15 April, the fans will once again have their say and can vote for their preferred name, which will then be announced on 16 April, two days before the draw for the preliminary round groups in Vienna.

