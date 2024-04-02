The Women's EHF EURO 2024 presents its mascot

Based in all three countries, the wildcat combines three essential traits of handball with its attributes of speed, agility and intelligence.

Thanks to its friendly, active and respectful demeanour, the Women's EHF EURO 2024 mascot wins the hearts of the fans and entertains the audience with its cheerful and inquisitive nature.

True to the motto - CATCH THE SPIRIT - the mascot not only represents the event with its open-minded nature, but also the entire team of organising committees as passionate and professional organisers who warmly welcome every participant and fan from all over the world.

What should the mascot be called?

Fans have the opportunity to submit suggestions for the name of the mascot via the social media channels of the three organisers and the EHF from now until 7 April. A shortlist will then be drawn up. From 8 to 15 April, the fans will once again have their say and can vote for their preferred name, which will then be announced on 16 April, two days before the draw for the preliminary round groups in Vienna.