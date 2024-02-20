This is me: Angela Malestein

Last season, just reaching the EHF FINAL4 was amazing. I want to win the Champions League with FTC and it was my biggest dream to reach the FINAL4. I really believed in it. I really believed, also in the second game of the quarter-finals, when we had to come back from such a deficit from the first leg and it was level at half-time in the second. The first game was, of course, very bad from us. From everyone, really bad. I said to the girls, “If we look at me, Emmy [Emily Bölk], Leki [Andrea Lekic] and another few players, our statistics were so bad, in both defence and attack. If we all put like, 30 or 40 per cent more from what we did in the first game, then statistically it’s very easy, if you count like this. So there is a chance.” We started this game and I had a good feeling, and then in the half-time, I said, “We can still make this.” We came out of this half-time and I knew we were going to own the game. I was sure.

Winning the semi-final was just craziness. After, there is such an energy in you that you cannot sleep. The next day, playing the final after that, we were like dead walking bodies on that field because the semi-final was a hard game.

I’m a winner type. I was so sad after this final. I was so disappointed, but now, after a while, I know we can be proud of the way we made it there — it was not easy — and that we reached the final. We didn’t play that bad in the final against Vipers. We just started really bad. And overall, playing against [Katrine] Lunde — all the respect for her, she’s just born to get trophies. This woman is closing every final.

In our team we try to be positive, but we are also realistic, and we can just say when we play bad and need to do better. Only in this way can we come further. We are lucky. We play a team sport, so most of time you have 12 or 13 other players who can solve a problem. The power of our team is that we are really a team. We’re all equal and we help each other a lot, so I don’t see myself as some big leader in the team even though I’m one of the most experienced.

How I see my leadership role is caring that everybody feels goods. I never want to put myself higher than someone else, because we put the same effort in. It doesn’t matter if you have 200 caps and another doesn’t play international games. We all work on the same goal. I enjoy a lot when the young players work really hard and then they get the time and rock it. Maybe that’s a kind of leadership, that I’m good in the team atmosphere, but I feel like we really have to do it all together.