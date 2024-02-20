This is me: Angela Malestein

I know some people will be too young to remember this time, but when I was a kid, we had one big computer. I would have one hour, my sister had one hour, and then I could go to my grandparents to also have one hour. I spent my computer time watching handball on YouTube. I saw players like Anita Görbicz and Gro Hammerseng and I wanted to be like that.
I was with the national team from a very young age and that forced me to learn a lot about the mentality needed. I have to say it was like being thrown to the sharks. I was 16. I had really hard times — when you’re not playing or not getting invited or you play with very big, big players, like Nycke Groot, Yvette Broch, Estavana Polman. I played with so many different types and and I could learn something from everyone. The older generations also, for example Pearl van der Wissel. They’re all big names and I’m really happy that I played with them all, so I could learn from all of them.
Also, from the different trainers — some trainers didn’t like me as a player and some liked me as a player, but from both you can learn so much. This is the way I learned to work hard. One trainer didn’t take me to a tournament, and I asked him, “What do you need for me? What should I do to be on the court next time?” He gave me some points and I was determined to work as hard as I needed to.
It’s the same when I have a bad game. I come to a new training and there I’m going to give not 100, but 200 per cent, and the next day again, next day again. I learned from these things, when it’s not going well or you have injuries or you are not playing or you’re not named in the team or squad or whatever. I think this makes a player. It’s about what you do with it. It can kill you or make you stronger.
After school, my dream was really to go to Denmark to play. I had one option there and I had one option in Germany. I chose to go to Germany. It was close to home so I could always drive back, and it was a young, talented team, so I could play a lot. I think at a young age, it’s very important to play a lot, to make a lot of minutes, and then from there, you will see where it goes.
My family was there almost every second weekend. Although I was already a little bit used to being away, and the academy helps prepare you for that, I was very happy that I had this. My mother came and helped me a lot because the first time alone abroad, when you’re 18 years old, is a big step of course.