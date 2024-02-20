Race to the EHF European Cup Men trophy is set

Slovenian debutants MRK Krka have a difficult challenge ahead, as they meet the more experienced Olympiacos SFP from Greece. TATRAN Presov’s European experience will be crucial in the quarter-finals, where they will fight against the ambitious Hungarians FTC.

A potential Romanian clash between CSA Steaua Bucuresti and CS Minaur Baia Mare was avoided for the quarter-final phase of the competition. Icelanders Valur will face former Challenge Cup winners Steaua, while Bregenz Handball hope to get past Baia Mare and get closer to the EHF European Cup title.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled on 23/24 March, while the clubs will meet each other again in the second leg on 30/31 March.

The winners of the second and first quarter-final matches meet in the semi-finals, which means that Olympiacos SFP or MRK Krka will have to face either FTC-Green Collect or TATRAN Presov. All eyes will be set on the second semi-final this season, when a Romanian derby might be in the spotlight.

Semi-finals will take place on 20/21 April and 27/28 April.

European Cup Men 2023/24 quarter-finals:

Quarter-final 1: Olympiacos SFP (Greece) vs MRK Krka (Slovenia)

Quarter-final 2: FTC-Green Collect (Hungary) vs TATRAN Presov (Slovakia)

Quarter-final 3: CSA Steaua Bucuresti (Romania) vs Valur (Iceland)

Quarter-final 4: CS Minaur Baia Mare (Romania) vs Bregenz Handball (Austria)

European Cup Men 2023/24 semi-finals:

Semi-final 1: Winner of quarter-final 2 (FTC-Green Collect/TATRAN Presov) vs Winner of quarter-final 1 (Olympiacos SFP/MRK Krka)

Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 (CSA Steaua Bucuresti/Valur) vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (CS Minaur Baia Mare/Bregenz Handball)

