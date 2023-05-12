THIS IS ME: Ausra Fridrikas

Before I started to play handball, I was an athlete, a sprinter; this is where I got my coordination, dynamics, and speed from. My handball career started quite late, when I was 15 years old, at the club Zalgiris Kaunas in today’s Lithuania. It took only one year until I was playing in the first women’s team, even being part of the IHF Cup.

They recognised my talent quite early, so I moved to top club EGLE Vilnius at the age of 17, we were top of the Soviet league, finishing third twice and even won the IHF Cup, beating Buducnost Titograd in the 1989 final. At that time, I already played for the Soviet national team. After becoming world champions with the under-20 team twice, in 1985 and 1987, we were on top of the podium at the 1990 Women’s World Championship in Korea, my biggest success on national team level, regardless for which team I played later.

When the end of the Soviet Union had come, I played for Lithuania and we had some major achievements for our little country, including the promotion from the B to the A World Championship. In 1995, I received Austrian citizenship, as since 1992 I had been playing for Hypo Niederösterreich after two years at Spain, in Gran Canaria and San Sebastian.