Five talking points after the fiery EHF Finals Women

Ikast finally break their duck in the EHF Finals Women

Since the rebrand of the second-tier European competition into the EHF European League Women three seasons ago, Ikast Handbold were the only side to have clinched a place in the EHF Finals Women in each season.

However, the Danish side fell at the first hurdle each time, losing the first two semi-finals, but they adapted better and better to the conditions. Eventually, they made it through to the final, sealing the title with a dominant 31:24 performance against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold last Sunday in Graz.

Ikast had a perfect season, winning 10 games out of the 10 they played in the competition. They displayed the best attack in the EHF European League Women, scoring at an excellent rate of 32.1 goals per game. That was also to be seen also in the last act of the game in Graz, when they dominated the second half with an excellent comeback against their fellow Danish opposition.

It was the third title won by Ikast in the second-tier European competition, which makes them jointly the most decorated side in history at this level of European competition after their EHF Cup titles in 2002 and 2011 – they have tied another Danish side, Viborg HK, with the number of trophies clinched.

Moreover, this is the seventh European trophy won by Ikast: they also won the Women’s Cup Winners’ Cup in 2004 and 2015, the Women’s Challenge Cup in 1998 and the EHF Champions Trophy in 1998.

Ikast also wrote more history by remaining unbeaten in the European League for 11 games, starting from their bronze-medal victory in the EHF Finals Women 2022.

On the other hand, NFH might have dropped three games, but they were strong when they needed to be and their performance may well fuel their ambitions for the future.