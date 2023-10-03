THIS IS ME: Barbara Arenhart

I didn’t have any contact with handball when I was a kid besides at school. But when I was around 10 or 11, one coach decided to start a kind of project at schools. There was no age limit and it was a mix of boys and girls, so we were a bunch of around 40 kids just having fun together. I started because my siblings also wanted to start. I have a younger sister, Amanda, who is one year younger and my brother, Guilherme, is four years younger than me. The three of us went with our school friends. So that’s why handball really got my attention — because everyone was going. I don’t have any tradition in the family in this kind of thing.

I’m the only one of my siblings who stuck with it. I actually have three siblings, but my older sister Cassia has down syndrome and didn’t play. She is the cutest of the family I have to say. My other sister played professionally. Later on, we were both playing in the Brazilian league. My brother played for much longer than my sister, until three or four years ago, when he got a second knee injury.

This school team — it was supposed to be just a project for kids, but the women’s team slowly became a club. We started going to national competitions and regular young team competitions until we played the Brazilian league for many years as a club. My family was totally into it. Mum was travelling with us. We were crossing Brazil by bus from my home city Novo Hamburgo — once we travelled 36 hours for a game. My parents were so supportive. We were not a club with financial services, so we were always doing something to gather money. My parents were involved from head to toe.

The hard days, that coaches were too harsh or so on, my parents never touched these parts. They were just holding us while we were crying and saying, “Life goes on. You need to learn from this.” But they were never like, “Your coach is a bad guy,” or something like this, so they understood the process of being an athlete pretty early, even though they had no experience with it.