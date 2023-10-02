100 day countdown: 10 reasons to be at EHF EURO 2024
In 100 days, the Men's EHF EURO 2024 in Germany will start with a real bang; more than 50,000 fans will set a new world attendance record for a handball match on the opening match day in Düsseldorf's MERKUR-SPIEL-ARENA. But besides the world record – what makes the first ever Men’s European Championship in Germany so special? The great atmosphere, the good food, the official EHF EURO song from cult band Culcha Candela or the climate-friendly and cheap transport to the six venues by EHF EURO partner Deutsche Bahn?
Those are all top reasons, but why stop there? We also asked ten famous handball players why it is worth coming to Germany from 10 to 28 January 2024.
Alfred Gislason, German national team coach: Germany is the perfect European Championship host, and not just in terms of organisation. No other country can offer such an atmosphere, the large arenas are unique and the halls will be sold out even if Germany don’t play. If you want to experience this atmosphere, you have to come to Germany in January!
Johannes Golla, Germany’s team captain: Every fan who comes into the arenas will get a unique experience; the emotions in the stands are completely different than in front of the television. Every player who was part of the 2019 or 2007 World Championships, regardless of which country, still raves about the atmosphere in Germany. We are a handball nation with great enthusiasm. In addition, the European Championship is the tournament with the highest level of performance, as there is only top class in every game. And we as a young German team want to inspire our fans with passion and emotions, and then of course hope that the fans will repay us with great support.
Stefan Kretzschmar, former German national team player and EHF EURO ambassador for Berlin: It will be the biggest handball festival in recent history. The enthusiasm is great and a perfect atmosphere is guaranteed at all locations. We are a very hospitable and cosmopolitan country that enjoys handball. In other countries we have often played in front of empty stands. That won't happen in Germany. All players can look forward to this experience. Let's celebrate a big party together and enjoy our hospitality. Welcome to the motherland of handball!
Emily Bölk, captain of the German women's national team and EHF EURO ambassador for Düsseldorf: It's worth coming to Germany in January 2024 to experience the hottest sport in the world, with the best nations and players, live, up close and "here with us". You can even become part of a world record in Düsseldorf on the first match day. As a recommendation for everyone who attends the games in my hometown of Hamburg, another culinary tip: Franzbrötchen from Franz & Friends are an absolute must!
Uwe Gensheimer, former captain of the German national team and EHF EURO ambassador for Mannheim: The atmosphere in the halls will be outstanding everywhere. For example, when the SAP Arena is sold out, there is a giant atmosphere, everyone knows that, every player, every fan. That's why, as an ambassador, I do my best to ensure that we will have 12,000 spectators at every match in Mannheim. Thinking about that gives me goosebumps. There is something very special about standing on the court in front of a full hall and singing your national anthem. And what's more, all fans from abroad love our German beer. Of course, it’s also worth visiting the EHF EURO 2024.
Domagoj Duvnjak, Croatian national team player, THW Kiel: The EHF EURO will be a highlight event in full arenas with a great atmosphere in the stands. Besides, it is worth coming to Germany for the good food and beer. And definitely come to Mannheim to support the Croatian team, I hope for this typical Croatian atmosphere in all our matches, as many of our fans, who live in Germany, will come. And when you have some time in Mannheim, don’t forget to visit the famous city of Heidelberg nearby.
Kay Smits, Dutch national player from SG Flensburg-Handewitt: As a handball player who has been playing in Germany for many years, I know: there will be an outstanding atmosphere in the arenas. Germany lives handball, and at an EHF EURO the level on the court is always at its highest. You will see many exciting games with a lot of intensity and an incredible atmosphere in the arenas, because Germany is definitely crazy about handball.
Anja Althaus, former German national player and EHF ambassador for the EHF Champions League Women: Germany has really cool cities, which are even ideal to visit in winter. But when it's cold outside, the arenas are of course the most beautiful places in the six cities. As we are a country that welcomes its guests with open arms, there will be handball parties everywhere with friends from all over the world. Germany invests so much in this event, therefore, everyone who comes can be proud to have been part of this very special European Championship. And as a German who lives in North Macedonia, I know that thousands of fans will come from the Balkans. And they not only love handball, but also especially the German bratwurst (sausage) - which tastes best in the halls.
Dominik Klein, former German national player and EHF EURO ambassador for Munich: I'm already counting down to the throw-off in January - and the world record at the start says it all. Germany has the fullest arenas and the best atmosphere for handball. There will be a mega handball party in Munich. We know from the 2019 World Championship, what's going on with the Icelanders, but also the Greeks have a large community here. Munich is famous for its hospitality, and in the Olympic Hall you are incredibly close to the action at every seat, so the emotions and passion of the fans come across brilliantly. I promise everyone who comes to Munich an indescribable experience.
Markus Baur, former captain of the German national team and EHF EURO ambassador for Cologne: The LANXESS arena in Cologne is the ultimate handball temple in Germany. This hall breathes handball history with the two World Championships in 2007 and 2019, all FINAL4 tournaments of the EHF Champions League and, from this year, also the final weekend of the German Cup. The largest indoor arena in Germany stands for great successes - and of course Cologne is a city made for celebration and parties. I hope the German team and their fans have a lot to celebrate in Cologne from the start of the main round to the final day.