100 day countdown: 10 reasons to be at EHF EURO 2024

Kay Smits, Dutch national player from SG Flensburg-Handewitt: As a handball player who has been playing in Germany for many years, I know: there will be an outstanding atmosphere in the arenas. Germany lives handball, and at an EHF EURO the level on the court is always at its highest. You will see many exciting games with a lot of intensity and an incredible atmosphere in the arenas, because Germany is definitely crazy about handball.

Anja Althaus, former German national player and EHF ambassador for the EHF Champions League Women: Germany has really cool cities, which are even ideal to visit in winter. But when it's cold outside, the arenas are of course the most beautiful places in the six cities. As we are a country that welcomes its guests with open arms, there will be handball parties everywhere with friends from all over the world. Germany invests so much in this event, therefore, everyone who comes can be proud to have been part of this very special European Championship. And as a German who lives in North Macedonia, I know that thousands of fans will come from the Balkans. And they not only love handball, but also especially the German bratwurst (sausage) - which tastes best in the halls.