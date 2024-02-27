This is me: Dika Mem

Of course, it was not easy to leave my family behind, to travel to a foreign country not speaking a word of Spanish nor English.

But I believed in myself. I was on a mission.

When I signed the contract, Kiril Lazarov and Marko Kopljar were the right backs for Barça. I knew things would be hard, that I might have to wait a little bit, but I also thought one day, sooner or later, I would get my chance.

A Spanish player that I met on the Hand Caribbean Tour set up by Didier Dinart, once told me that I should not give up on my studies and that I should be patient, because I would probably not play much in the first two years.

But I proved him wrong. The summer I arrived in Barça, Marko Kopljar was waived by the club, and the door was right there, open for me. Now people always ask me whether I felt pressure.

Well sorry, but no. Not having too much of a handball culture back then, the Palau Blaugrana was not the iconic arena to me as it was to some others.

And yes, I was surrounded by legends of the sport, but I was there to prove that I was worth the confidence the club had put in me. So I believed in myself, and I just went for it.

Xavi Pascual was one of the biggest people in my handball life. Pascal Pierson had been key for me when I was at CDFAS, but Pasci was so important to me in Barcelona.

He would make sure I had everything I needed, that I would not do stupid things and that I would focus on handball.

He was a little bit like a dad, even though I don’t like this word. Cédric Sorhaindo was also very important.

He took care of me, showing me from A to Z what it was to be a Barça player, how to behave both off and on the court.

Meeting “Tchouf”, as I call him, made me evolve very quickly, going from being a talented kid to a man. We still talk these days, very often actually, and I know how important he was to me.

It sometimes feels like I have taken up his role in Barça now.