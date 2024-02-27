20240227

Moslavac: “Nexe deserve a spot among the top eight teams”

As the EHF European League Men main round heads into round 3, RK Nexe are ready to host RK Gorenje Velenje in the reverse fixture in Croatia on Tuesday after the teams played to a draw in Slovenia a week ago. Nexe have a clear goal in sight – advancing to the quarter-finals again. Their mixture of experience and future stars seems a good base for it, as top scorer Luka Moslavac says.

Competing in their 15th consecutive European season, Nexe have become a strong competitor in EHF’s second-tier club competition. The Croatian side made it all the way to the EHF Finals Men 2022 and reached the quarter-finals again last season.

One of the names that will try to help Nexe reach the desired goal is Luka Moslavac. Joining Nexe in the 2021/22 season from RK Porec, the left back has made great progress over the years. Taking over from the role of the competition’s top scorer in 2021/22, Halil Jaganjac, who plays on loan for Rhein-Neckar Löwen, Moslavac scored 58 goals in 2022/23 and currently leads Nexe’s attack with 38 goals and 39 assists.

“I made great progress, especially defensive-wise. I learned a lot from the experienced players of the club, and it helped a lot. I gained the club’s and the coach’s trust after Halil’s departure and I got more time on the court in both ways,” Moslavac reflects.

“This season is amazing. I am very satisfied, and I hope we will have even more good games in Europe. I want to help Nexe to leave a mark.”

This season, Nexe were seeded directly into the group matches for the first time, and then won five out of six games. They were  hoping to progress to the main round with the maximum four points, but a defeat against Skjern Håndbold put them in a more tricky situation.

“Our European League season is very good. The defeat in Skjern stood in the way of going to the main round with full points, but other than that, we had convincing wins all the way,” Moslavac says.

“Our first goal was to get to the main round with as many points as possible, but we came with two and we were prepared for what was waiting for us in the main round – Sävehof and Velenje, two strong teams.”

What makes Nexe so consistent?

“We have a well-structured team, we have two good players in each position, and I believe that no matter our current play, Nexe deserve a spot among the top eight teams,” the 26-year-old left back says.

Boasting the third third-best attack and an efficient defence with talented goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanovic between the posts, Nexe threw off the main round with a narrow 29:28 win against IK Sävehof after nearly squandering a significant lead.

What followed was a surprising defeat in the Croatian league against MRK Sesvete, prompting the club management to part ways with head coach Branko Tamse, only two days before the second main round game in Velenje.

Kasim Kamenica, who previously led the team from 2008 to 2013, stepped in as interim coach and he is in charge of the team in Tuesday’s home match against Velenje (live on EHFTV at 20:45 CET).

However, Nexe have meanwhile found a solution and appointed Montenegrin veteran coach Veselin Vujovic to take over from Wednesday.

“Going into the game with someone new leading you only for two days left an impact, but all was depending on our energy,” Moslavac says about the first game against Velenje.

“We started good, Kuzmanovic was on a high level, and we were leading 7:1. But again, our technical mistakes gave the opponent a chance to get back into the game. That is something we need to work on for the next game.”

Relying on their soled defence, Nexe are trying to reduce the number of mistakes.

“Our defence is good and if we continue like that, our goalkeepers will have an easier job. Our transition and fast breaks are our forte,” Moslavac says. “I believe we are a better team than Velenje and I hope we will prove that on Tuesday.”

Being based in a handball-mad city like Nasice has helped Nexe to stay unbeaten on their home court so far this season.

“Our fans at home are giving us an additional push in the games. Every game we are playing at home, we feel we are boosted in energy, and they pump our fighting spirit. We are undefeated at home and that says enough,” says Moslavac, who might soon be accompanied on court by his younger brother, 17-year-old Matko, who is also a left back.

Regarded one of the club’s biggest talents, Matko Moslavac, is waiting for his first European minutes.

The Moslavac brothers come from a sports family – mother Snježana was a handball player, father Krunoslav works in football, brother Karlo plays handball while Fran switched to football.

“I have to praise Matko’s work. He is proving he deserves to be here with each training and game he plays. He has a bright handball future, for sure,” Luka Moslavac says. “For my parents, it means a lot he is with me as he left home at a young age. I am also happy I can help him, give advice and I believe one day he will show his worth in a European competition as well.”

