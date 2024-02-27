Moslavac: “Nexe deserve a spot among the top eight teams”

This season, Nexe were seeded directly into the group matches for the first time, and then won five out of six games. They were hoping to progress to the main round with the maximum four points, but a defeat against Skjern Håndbold put them in a more tricky situation.

“Our European League season is very good. The defeat in Skjern stood in the way of going to the main round with full points, but other than that, we had convincing wins all the way,” Moslavac says.

“Our first goal was to get to the main round with as many points as possible, but we came with two and we were prepared for what was waiting for us in the main round – Sävehof and Velenje, two strong teams.”

What makes Nexe so consistent?

“We have a well-structured team, we have two good players in each position, and I believe that no matter our current play, Nexe deserve a spot among the top eight teams,” the 26-year-old left back says.

Boasting the third third-best attack and an efficient defence with talented goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanovic between the posts, Nexe threw off the main round with a narrow 29:28 win against IK Sävehof after nearly squandering a significant lead.

What followed was a surprising defeat in the Croatian league against MRK Sesvete, prompting the club management to part ways with head coach Branko Tamse, only two days before the second main round game in Velenje.

Kasim Kamenica, who previously led the team from 2008 to 2013, stepped in as interim coach and he is in charge of the team in Tuesday’s home match against Velenje (live on EHFTV at 20:45 CET).

However, Nexe have meanwhile found a solution and appointed Montenegrin veteran coach Veselin Vujovic to take over from Wednesday.

“Going into the game with someone new leading you only for two days left an impact, but all was depending on our energy,” Moslavac says about the first game against Velenje.

“We started good, Kuzmanovic was on a high level, and we were leading 7:1. But again, our technical mistakes gave the opponent a chance to get back into the game. That is something we need to work on for the next game.”

Relying on their soled defence, Nexe are trying to reduce the number of mistakes.

“Our defence is good and if we continue like that, our goalkeepers will have an easier job. Our transition and fast breaks are our forte,” Moslavac says. “I believe we are a better team than Velenje and I hope we will prove that on Tuesday.”