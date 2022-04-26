Cañellas: “We need this boost of energy from the stands”

Relishing the underdog role

By looking at the remaining teams still in the competition, Cañellas is sure that “all of them would play a great role in the Champions League too. Since the number of participants in the Champions League was reduced, the quality in the European League rose extremely.

“This competition is strong and composed only of top teams. We had the pressure to make it to the group phase, as we had to start in the first qualification round, then our ambitions grew and we wanted to make it to the Last 16. Now we are even in the quarter-finals, which means a huge success for the whole club.”

For Cañellas, Plock represent the “Champions League top class”, as “their squad is composed almost only by national team players from strong countries. They have a really good coach and they are even one of the favourites for winning the trophy in the end together with Magdeburg, Nantes and Benfica.”

But which result would be a perfect one after the first leg for the Spanish left back?

“We saw against Sävehof that even a six-goal win does not guarantee that you are already through to the next round. I expect a close match, and even a defeat by one goal would enable us to turn it around at Plock. I hope for a result, with which we can continue dreaming of the ticket for the final tournament. And I am sure another six-goal win is not that realistic against Plock. But our major advantage compared to Wisla is that we are not under pressure.”

Having 62 goals on his tally so far, Cañellas is the second-best Kadetten scorer in the European League below Samuel Zehnder (91) but his role is not only defined by scoring.

“Thanks to my experience, I shall guide our team, mainly in the European League. The other players do not have this international experience at club or national team level. And I shall shift the whole team. We are the underdogs from now on, but handball history in club competitions has proved that sometimes the underdogs are the winners. Therefore, we need this boost of energy from the stands to compensate for our lack of experience,” concludes Joan Cañellas.