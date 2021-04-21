What we can take from the quarter-finals

After seven months of breath-taking gams and wild handball scenarios, we now know the names of the four clubs that will battle to win the first European League Men title.

On 22/23 May in Mannheim, three German sides, Rhein-Neckar Löwen, Füchse Berlin, SC Magdeburg, and Orlen Wisla Plock from Poland will try to get their hands on the brand new trophy at the EHF FINALS.

Before the four participating clubs discover their semi-final opponents at the draw on the 27 April at 11:00 CEST in Vienna, here are five of the most important lessons we learnt in the quarter-finals.

German clubs dominate

It has turned into a habit now, as the last two final tournaments of the EHF Cup featured at least two German clubs.

This time around, in Mannheim, there will be three: SC Magdeburg, Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Füchse Berlin.

All of them have played in the old EHF Cup event before and will hope to continue Germany’s dominance at this level, where the last non-German winner was Szeged back in 2014. Only one German club that was on the starting grid in September did not make it - MT Melsungen.