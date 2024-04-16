This is me: Gisli Kristjansson

We went to the EHF FINAL4 and the semi-final was a great game against Barcelona. When I got injured, I think I went to attack between the two and three defenders and wanted to shoot on goal, but at the moment I was shooting I heard my shoulder pop out. It was extremely painful.

The referees of the game were Icelandic and I remember lying on the ground while they calmly asked me if I needed help, because if you're treated you have to sit out for three attacks, so they need to check first. They had no idea I was that badly injured so I was screaming in Icelandic, “It's out! It’s out!” about my shoulder and then they realised I definitely needed help and would probably be out for a lot more than three attacks.

We had a doctor from Bayer Leverkusen with us for the EHF FINAL4 and he was very good. He came onto the pitch, but I don't remember much of it. I know Magnus Saugstrup was helping me stay awake. The guys said I passed out. I was trying to be as calm as possible because the doctor could pop my shoulder back in right then. I've been sadly through that a few times, so I knew I needed to be calm. I guess I can say gladly I passed out because then I was completely calm.

The doctor did the best possible job of popping the shoulder back in. Of course it was really, really painful but it went as well as it possibly could have. After the initial treatment I went back to the stands and watched the guys deliver this amazing performance against Barcelona. The regular time, the extra time and then the penalty shootout. I was so glad for players like Marko Bezjak, who played unbelievably. They showed this absolute class in that extra time and I was so proud to be part of the team, just standing on the sideline. They won the penalty shootout and we made it to the final. They said they wanted to win it for me and, thinking at that moment that I wouldn't be able to play the final, that was enough for me.

After the game, I went to a medical check and to get an MRI of the shoulder. The doctors said I would need an operation at some point, but at that moment it couldn't get worse. I asked, can I play tomorrow? And they said yes — the worst case is that the shoulder pops out again, but I wouldn't be risking long-term damage. So I was basically like “f*** it.”