This is me: Gisli Kristjansson

I wanted to try to play, but I couldn't move my arm at all and everything was unbelievably painful. But I said that if I could handle the pain, I wanted to play. It was a dream to play in the final of the Champions League, so I had to try to be part of it if I could help the team in any way.
In the warm-up, I couldn't shoot at all. I couldn't lift my arm above shoulder height, over 90 degrees. I don't know how I played in the end. I think the adrenaline helped a lot, and I had a lot of painkillers in me. Every throw was painful, but somehow I just went through it on some craziness, some adrenaline, some willpower.
During the FINAL4, despite the injury, I was extremely focused on the goal — on the next offense, on the next defense, on the next everything. Just staying 100 per cent locked in all the time. I noticed the crowd and everything, but I was focused on the goal we set. We weren't there just to take part. We wanted to make the best of it.
We won the final and then I was given the MVP award. I was not expecting it at all. I was in the skies because we had just won the Champions League and my greatest dream had come true. When they told me I was MVP I was happy of course, because I had sacrificed a lot — all the things I went through that weekend and also the weeks before. In that moment, it felt like it was all worth it. It was a great moment for me to end it, but winning the trophy was of course the bigger deal.
This season, we've made it directly to the quarter-finals again. Everything is open. We have a great team — maybe an even better one this season. Our goal is of course to win it, because we have the qualities to do it. But I know how tough this sport can be, how every little detail counts, both to get the results and physically. If we can make it to Cologne, if we can reach the final, I hope my ride will be a bit less crazy than last year. But if that's what it takes to win the trophy and play those games again, I'll do it.
Gisli Kristjansson
April 2024