Every episode of our This is me… series is unique, as the stars of the game tell us their very personal life and handball stories in their own words. This episode, however, is extra special. Star goalkeeper of Barça and the Spain national team, Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, shared his story with us just before his life underwent a major change, as his wife Itziar Llobet Coderch gave birth to their first child, Teo, last Wednesday.

THIS IS ME: Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas

How would things have been without them?

In the end, we will never know. What’s been done is done – and done in the best way possible. But sometimes I do look back and wonder for a split second: what would it have been without them?

Them?

My parents, Miguel and Maribel. My sister, Beatriz. My wife, Itziar.

Well, I will not lie and tell you that my parents were the instigators of my love for handball, because they were not. They did not know much about it, and they were not that much into sports, either.

But their help was so precious afterwards that I would, anyway, always be grateful for what they did.