Of the six ties scheduled for qualification round 2 of the EHF European League Women, five of them will be played over the weekend, with the one between VfL Oldenburg and A.C. PAOK having both matches scheduled in Greece.

Crunch ties are expected between JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and Molde Elite and also between Costa del Sol Malaga and Larvik HK, while Dunarea Braila are favoured over Valur.

The last doubleheader, between Swiss side SPONO Eagles and Serbian team ŽRK Železničar, will be played next week in Serbia.