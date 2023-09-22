Two great shot-stoppers ready to deliver drama in Match of the Week

However, one of CSM’s two wins came in a crucial moment. Seven years ago, the Romanian side clinched the trophy in a nail-biting match at the EHF FINAL4, one of the most dramatic in the history of the premier European competition, which needed penalties to decide the winner.

Time has passed and only one of Györ’s players – Yvette Broch – still features for the Hungarian side, while three of CSM’s players – Cristina Varzaru, Iulia Curea and Alina Iordache – are still present at the Romanian club, but as a sporting director, assistant coach and goalkeeper’s coach, respectively.

None of the positions come without challenges, but Iordache’s might be the easiest one, as the talent CSM have gathered between the posts is exceptional. Norway’s Marie Davidsen was the top goalkeeper last season, with Laura Glauser and Evelina Eriksson completing the line-up.

This time around, though, Glauser looks to be shining for CSM; being named the top goalkeeper in the Romanian Super Cup, which the Romanian champions also won, but also delivering two excellent performances in the EHF Champions League Women so far.

Glauser, who featured for Györ between 2020 and 2022 and joined CSM from the Hungarian powerhouse, has the largest number of saves in the top European competition after two rounds, 36, with a 43.3% saving efficiency. Outstanding numbers, especially when facing Odense and SG BBM Bietigheim.