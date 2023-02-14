This is Me: Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson

When it was obvious that Uwe Gensheimer would return to Löwen in 2019, I needed to make a decision. I was almost 40 years old, but I still felt fit – what to do? Unexpectedly, another door opened for me. We moved to Paris, as PSG only had two young left wings, and they gave me another chance.

I knew many players from my previous clubs like Nikola Karabatic, Mikkel Hansen and Viran Morros, so I started a new adventure. And if anyone thinks that an old man cannot learn more, they would be wrong: Raul Gonzalez gave me a completely new insight into handball.

We were strong, we were again fully focused on winning the Champions League – but then Covid started. I decided to end my career, both at club level and on the national team. In a different situation, I would have gone somewhere else, but instead I finished playing after 25 years, including 22 as a professional.

And of course, after 365 matches for Iceland. Winning the silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games or the bronze medal at the EHF EURO 2010 were not my biggest moments with the national team, but when I was phoned by the national team coach Thorbjörn Jensson to be nominated for my first international match in 1999. I was just sitting in our house and playing with my little daughter when it happened. I was so happy and proud to be selected for this team.

Regardless of the clubs you have played for and the trophies you have won, there is nothing better than wearing the shirt of your country, your national team. Sometimes up to 70 per cent of all Icelanders were watching our matches, there is a huge interest in the national team, and I am grateful for every single one of those 365 matches I could play for my country and wear my number 9 shirt.

I am simply proud to do so for more than 20 years. It is not about trophies or records, it is about playing and representing your country. I played for Iceland at 22 major tournaments – European and world championships and Olympic Games, this is the biggest success and achievement for me. Or for moments, when the Icelandic president comes to your locker room with his kids to chat with us, creating memories for a lifetime.

And as so many people talk about my records: I do not care that much. I was so happy for Christina Neagu when she passed my EHF EURO goal record in November 2022, and I will be happy for any male player who scores more goals than me either in the Icelandic team or at EHF EURO events. Because the records do not belong to me. I passed someone who had the record before, and someone else will pass me. This is normal life.