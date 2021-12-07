This is Me: Hampus Wanne

Swedish obscurity to top-flight champion

It was the summer of 2012 and the Olympics in London were on. During Ljubomir Vranjes’ years as head coach in SG Flensburg-Handewitt they always spent time in Sweden during the pre-season. And ‘Ljubo’, being brought up in Gothenburg, wanted to spend time on the Swedish west coast. During that specific year it was basically just the German national team who didn’t qualify for the Olympics. Therefore Flensburg were a bit shorthanded player-wise that summer.

I was playing for Önnereds HK when I got the call if I would be able to join Flensburg during their camp in Stenungsund. It was me and three other young players.

Of course I said yes.

A few years later I learned that Ljubo always brought in some young players from a local team that he wanted to check out.

So me and a few other players got that opportunity that year and it was completely absurd to share the court with players such as Holger Glandorf and Lars Kauffmann. I played mini handball when I was younger and I used to pretend that I was one of those players because of their shot power. I was 18 years old and utterly starstruck during practice. I was just a little shit back then and having Ljubomir Vranjes as a coach was huge as well with him being a legend in Swedish handball.

After the last practice me and the other young players joked about how sick it would be if one of us would get a contract offer from Flensburg. A week later I was sitting at home. I was still living with my parents, and just watching TV. Then my dad entered the room and asked if I was sitting down. Yes, I answered. What do you want? He then said that Ljubo wanted me to come down to Flensburg to discuss a contract with the team.

It was a crazy feeling that a club as big as Flensburg had seen something in me and that they were ready to offer me a contract. I had only practiced with them two times. But that was how it all started for me. I still have Ljubo to thank for a lot of things but he always tells me that I have myself to thank. It was really cool that he gave me an opportunity.