German-Hungarian duels highlight last round of 2021

One round of the group phase remains before the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 heads into its 10-week winter break, which includes the EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia in January.

In the year-ending round 10, the Match of the Week on Thursday features Pick Szeged and THW Kiel for the first EHF Champions League game in the newly built arena in Szeged that will also be used during the European Championship.

Also on Thursday, SG Flensburg-Handewitt host Telekom Veszprém HC in another high-profile German-Hungarian encounter.

Another eye-catching matchup is the duel between title holders Barça and Paris Saint-Germain Handball.

Both group leaders have away games in the last round of 2021: Montpellier HB travel to HC Meshkov Brest in Belarus, and Lomza Vive Kielce are set to meet HC PPD Zagreb in Croatia.