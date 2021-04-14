This is me: Holger Glandorf.

In the first two years at Nordhorn, a taxi driver took me and dropped me off at all the training sessions. However, even though at that time it was clear for me and my family that handball was the number one thing in my life, I knew the importance of finishing my studies at school. I also started an apprenticeship in a logistics and freight forwarding company at the same time when I began my professional handball career. After all, you never know when an injury can come along and end it all. It was important for me to have something other than handball to fall back on.

At Nordhorn I was fortunate that one of our right backs was injured in my first Bundesliga season and I got a lot of playing time as a youngster. The time at this club imprinted my career the most, it was the start for something great; something I could not expect and I could never imagine before. I really can’t say which way my career would have gone if I hadn’t stared playing at Nordhorn. It was my second home. They trusted me, and I needed this feeling of trust. This was my world. My place to be.

For my character and personality I always needed to have the perfect surroundings. And I had it in this little town in countryside. The people had a heart for handball and for the club. I could develop calmly and not stand in a huge spotlight. This is what I like. Playing at Nordhord I felt like ‘Once there, always there’. It was perfect.

Then in February 2009, two years after Germany won the world championship and a year after Nordhord won the EHF Cup, the owners of Nordhorn told me financial problems had grown. They were in trouble. They became insolvent. As I looked at my options knowing I would have to leave, I felt I needed to repay the trust and faith they had shown in me. So, the last act of support I could give Nordhorn was to find a new club within three days – which meant they would receive a transfer fee. With this money, they could at least finish the Bundesliga season and pay the remaining players.

Some days later, I signed for TBV Lemgo. However, I was quite unlucky in the years that followed with a long-term hand injury and a few other niggling injuries. In terms of finding new friends it was okay, but from a handball perspective I was not that happy and eventually, in 2011, the club and I decided to go our separate ways after two-and-a-half years, by which time I won a second EHF Cup title of my career.

I wanted to start something new. After Nordhorn and Lemgo I found another tiny place with lovely, calm people with a lot of nature. It is a place I now call my home: Flensburg.

I had some other offers, but finally manager Dierk Schmäschke and I agreed quite quickly that SG were my new handball family.

It was funny how many well-known faces from Nordhorn I met again: Ljubomir Vranjes and Maik Machulla, who were my teammates and later on became my coaches, plus our defence boss Tobias Karlsson. All of them and the whole familial mentality at Flensburg made my start so easy.

I will always remember the day when I entered the office of the manager at Nordhorn to renew my contract when I ahead of me in the queue was a new player. It was Maik and we became friends from this very first moment standing at the door and we still are.

But I knew that Flensburg, from the very first time I visited, was the right place for me. When my wife and I came to town for the first negotiations it was raining cats and dogs. She just said “Great, here we stay.”

And we stayed.

For me, it is always important that my wife and my two sons – who have also started playing handball – and feel comfortable where I play and where I live. When we settled at Flensburg, we immediately felt like coming home. It was and is a perfect match for us.