This is me: Ivan Cupic

I’ve had many sporting idols in my life. I already mentioned Smajlagic and Dzomba, but there were so many more. I love all sports. I watched basketball player Drazen Petrovic, then Toni Kukoc and Michael Jordan, that legendary generation of Chicago Bulls. I’m Real Madrid fan, and when I see Luka Modric, who is also 35, and how he fights for his club, that is inspiration for me too. I admire all those famous athletes and even to this day, when I'm looking at them, I’m thinking of how I can improve, what I can change.

That is also something I had in my mind when arriving to Vardar from Kielce. I was European champion with Kielce and I wanted to transfer that on my new team. I wanted to be remembered by them. We were lucky enough it all came together in that first year.

I have played in many clubs, changed a lot of coaches and countries but something clicked in Skopje. The club, the city, everything reminded me of my Metkovic. Handball was the main topic of everything, people were waiting whole week for the match. That connection helped me fall in love with people and that’s why Vardar became more than just a club or a job to me.

What I have experienced in these four years in Skopje is indescribable. Just like I had my role models and looked at their achievements, I have experienced something similar in Skopje. When you are a foreigner somewhere, people accept you as their own, when you know that you will always be part of their – in this case Vardar’s – family, then you know you’ve achieved something big. That’s why it was even harder for me to make a decision I had to make. I decided not to extend my contract with Vardar.

When you are passionate about something, it becomes a part of you. Every match, every stress, every problem, all the good and the bad things, you bring them home. For the last 20 years I have always been on the road, at training, in the club, with the national team, in hotels. All of this would be much harder if wasn’t for my family, my wife Nera and our four children.

Nera is the one holding our house and family together. She is my huge support on a daily basis and I wouldn’t be who I am without her. She has been my stronghold through good and bad. That’s why it was was time to think about what was best for my family.

At this point of life, I came to the conclusion that it would be best to come home, to our Croatia. I will be joining PPD Zagreb from next season and I hope I will be able to help them. I don’t think about what will come after. I just want to play as long as I can and the best as I can.

I know there are a lot of younger players coming but I still can keep up with them. When it comes to fitness, I just listen to my body. It’s easier for me now than when I was younger. During your career you have to listen to coaches and you try many different ways of training. After my injuries and everything I have been through, I learned how my body reacts to each exercise, pace and style of play. I just feel good and don’t have any pain. And while it’s like that I will continue to play.

I will never leave handball. It is a part of me until my body says that’s enough. I see myself as a coach. I have handball coach license category ‘B’ and I am taking additional courses to get higher license category. Or maybe in club management. As well as Croatia of course, I speak six languages, English, Spanish, Polish, German, Macedonian and Slovenian. I have a lot of experience behind me and I think I could help a lot someday. But we shall see what the future brings.

I am currently focused on next challenges. I had a two-year break from national team which helped me to see things clearer and to get some rest. Even this COVID-19 situation, which was bad for our sport and everything in global, helped me to have additional reset and I feel great at the moment. I don’t feel tired, I don’t feel any pain, I’m full of energy and I enjoy time on the court.

There are still things I want to accomplish. My biggest dream is to win a gold medal with Croatia. I will always believe in my team, in players and friends while wearing the red and white checked jersey. I will dream about it until the last moment of my playing career. I don’t know if my dream will ever come true.

What I know is that in every match and every time I pull on the Croatian shirt, I have a feeling that you are part of that family. You are representing your country. When everyone cheers for you, these are days to remember.

And when you break it down, it’s a simple thing. I just enjoy playing handball.