Planning on track for club handball highlight events

The European Handball Federation has underlined on Wednesday that planning is on track for the final tournaments of the club handball season and all four events are foreseen to go ahead as scheduled.

The commitment comes as the 2020/21 season reaches its climax with the play-offs of the EHF Champions League Men, the Last 16 of the EHF European League Men, the quarter-finals of the DELO EHF Champions League and the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Women all being played this week.

"We are fully aware of what the players in our competitions have gone through during this very special season," says EHF President Michael Wiederer.

"It is also up to us to do the utmost possible in the current circumstances to organise the season climax in a way they and their clubs deserve it."

Wiederer continues: "Based on the experiences we have gathered at the Women’s EHF EURO and the EHF FINAL4 last December, we are confident that we can stage events that are equally exciting for everyone following, as they are safe for everyone involved.

"Despite the current circumstances with all its difficulties, I would like to state that as of today the EHF Finals and the EHF FINAL4s will take place as scheduled."

The best teams meet in Budapest and Cologne

The first season closing event is scheduled for 8 and 9 May when four teams will take to the court for the inaugural EHF Finals in the EHF European League Women.

Two weeks later, on 22 and 23 May, it is the men’s turn at the EHF Finals of the EHF European League Men.

For both events, the bidding process is ongoing and information on the hosts will be released in due course. The draw for the EHF Finals Women is scheduled for 15 April; the draw for the EHF Finals Men for 22 April.

The 2020/21 season of the DELO EHF Champions League concludes on 29 and 30 May when the four best women’s teams meet for the seventh time in the Papp László Sportaréna in Budapest.

Another two weeks later Cologne’s LANXESS arena for the 12th time stages the EHF FINAL4 Men on 12 and 13 June.

The respective draws for the final events in the EHF Champions League are scheduled for 13 April (women) and 21 May (men).

As health is paramount, preparations for the events and communication with all stakeholder groups have already started and hygiene and safety concepts are being worked on.

"The road to the EHF Finals and the EHF FINAL4s has been rocky at times this season, but we are very much on track and the EHF is looking forward to an exciting climax to the season," added EHF President Michael Wiederer.