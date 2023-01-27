This is me: Ivano Balic

I know that I gave my maximum, the last drop of sweat, not only for the national team but also for every club where I played. I really think all I have done in my career and everything my generation gave to handball, following the steps of those that came before us, is an amazing success. Again, with the national team, the European trophy is the only one missing from the collection. It was just not meant to be.

After the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games I returned to Croatia, to Zagreb. Zagreb had an idea of building a great team that could reach the finals. For me, it was a normal thing to return to your country to try to do great things with a Croatian club and maybe win the Champions League.

We reached an agreement very soon and it was all fun and games until I got injured only a month after the matches started. I hurt my back and even my whole career and normal life were under question.

Zagreb had a great team, and we almost reached the desired goal. In my four years there we played two Last 16 rounds and two quarter-finals. In both quarter-final matches, Zagreb lost to Kiel after having a draw at home only to lose in Germany, the first time by four (27:31) and the second time by six (27:33).

Again, after the new Olympics, this time in London 2012, I changed club. Zagreb did not prolong my contract as they went in different directions after those four years, and I wanted to get a new trial outside of Croatia again. I returned to Spain, it was my wish. I would always choose Spain as I really liked how they approach handball, training and their sports mentality.

I got a call from Talant Dujshebaev to join him at Atlético Madrid and we soon agreed. That was the last year of that club. In the first seven days of preparation, Sterbik left for Barca, José Hombrados got injured and we were left without a goalkeeper. That is something that marked that season in the club. It was the beginning of the end for a great club like Atlético Madrid.

At the end of that season, I already was thinking about retirement. I wasn't sure if I should do it or not but at the same time people from HSG Wetzlar were persistent and in the end, I gave in and moved to Germany.