LIVE BLOG: Cologne calling as quarter-finals throw off

24 April 2024, 16:45

The Golden Road to Cologne nears its completion as the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 heads into the quarter-finals this week, including a rematch of last season's final in the Match of the Week between Industria Kielce and SC Magdeburg on Wednesday at 18:45 CEST.

 

Wednesday 24 April

17:15

Looking beyond the MOTW, we are going to close the night at 20:45 CEST with another team from Germany, as Kiel are visiting Montpellier – one of the two French sides still in contention.

Kiel return to the competition after sitting out the play-offs as winners of group A. One of their standout performers this season has been Elias Ellefsen à Skipagøtu. The Faroese back features in the third episode of our Dare to Rise documentary series – a must-see for each handball fan! 

16:53

We couldn't ask for a bigger match to start the quarter-finals with than a rematch of the final from last year, when Magdeburg downed Kielce in overtime. At 18:45 CEST, the teams throw off in the Hala Legionów in Poland for what could become another cracking encounter between the two.

This is our Match of the Week in the first leg, and here are some interesting facts and figures to get you up to date on both teams:

  • Ten months ago, Magdeburg beat Kielce 30:29 in overtime in the final of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4.
  • It was the second CL title for Magdeburg, 21 years after their first; Kielce lifted the trophy once, in 2016.
  • Kielce were defeated in a CL final for the second straight year; in 2022, Barça beat them in a shootout.
  • The 2023 final is the only previous duel between Kielce and Magdeburg in an EHF competition; they also met last November in the IHF Super Globe semi-final, which eventual champions Magdeburg also won.
  • Kielce finished fourth in CL group A and beat GOG 66:53 on aggregate in the play-offs; Magdeburg won group B and advanced to the quarter-finals directly.
  • Magdeburg are on a club record 12-match winning streak in the CL; Kielce have won eight of their 16 matches this season, with four draws and four defeats.
  • Magdeburg have signed Swedish goalkeeper Mikael Aggerfors, who is coming out of retirement, as a replacement for Nikola Portner, who has been provisionally suspended after a positive doping test.
  • Mikael Aggerfors first was with the team at the German cup finals last week, when Magdeburg beat Füchse Berlin and MT Melsungen to win the trophy.
  • Both coaches – Talant Dujshebaev and Bennet Wiegert – belong to the group of just five men who won the CL both as player and as coach.

16:45

Just two hours to go until we continue our Golden Road to Cologne... so, welcome to the live blog for the first leg of the quarter-finals in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

We have eight teams left, but only four can advance to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 on 8/9 June in Cologne. No wonder each team is eager to get a good result in the first leg. Read the preview written by Kevin Domas:

20240422 CLM QF1 Preview Main Veszprém
EHF Champions League

Tension builds as quarter-finals throw off

QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Eight teams ready to take last step on Golden Road to Cologne

2 days ago
