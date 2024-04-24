17:15
Looking beyond the MOTW, we are going to close the night at 20:45 CEST with another team from Germany, as Kiel are visiting Montpellier – one of the two French sides still in contention.
Kiel return to the competition after sitting out the play-offs as winners of group A. One of their standout performers this season has been Elias Ellefsen à Skipagøtu. The Faroese back features in the third episode of our Dare to Rise documentary series – a must-see for each handball fan!
16:53
We couldn't ask for a bigger match to start the quarter-finals with than a rematch of the final from last year, when Magdeburg downed Kielce in overtime. At 18:45 CEST, the teams throw off in the Hala Legionów in Poland for what could become another cracking encounter between the two.
This is our Match of the Week in the first leg, and here are some interesting facts and figures to get you up to date on both teams: