Where top Aalborg performers stand out ahead of Veszprém tie

As the quarter-finals unfold, the spotlight shines on Europe's top eight handball teams battling it out for coveted spots in the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 in Cologne.

Today, our focus shifts to Aalborg Håndbold, the Danish champions boasting a star-studded line-up, including Niklas Landin, Mikkel Hansen, Lukas Nilsson, and Aleks Vlah, among others. Their squad is a dream for any coach, brimming with top-tier talent.

Aalborg's journey during the EHF Champions League this season has been impressive, with their last defeat occurring against Paris Saint-Germain on December 7th.

Now, let's dive into the tactical nuances of the Danish team, particularly examining their top four players.

Key players

These insights stem from the performance analysis of Aalborg Håndbold over their last 14 matches in the EHF Champions League, focusing on Mads Hoxer Hangaard, Mikkel Hansen, Aleks Vlah, and Lukas Nilsson – a quartet comprising two Danish players, one Slovenian, and one Swede who serve as the flag bearers of the Danish squad.

Of this group, Hangaard stands out prominently, having played an impressive 607 minutes (72 per cent) out of a possible 840 minutes playing time. His versatility in both defensive and offensive roles has earned him the distinction of being the most utilized player by the coaching staff. Only Kristian Bjørnsen, with 622 minutes played, surpasses him in total playing time.

Furthermore, Hangaard's leadership extends to the scoring and assists columns, accounting for more than 37 per cent of the team's total assists and leading the team in scoring. His consistent performance places him among the top 10 players in the EHF Champions League, as observed by handball.ai .

Mikkel Hansen, a formidable presence on the court, follows suit as the second-highest scorer and assist provider for the team, despite also leading in turnovers. That same presence will be sorely missed after he retires from handball this year.

Joining them are Lukas Nilsson from Sweden, known for his offensive prowess, and Aleks Vlah from Slovenia, a skilled playmaker adept at facilitating connections with the powerful line players and excelling in one-on-one situations.

If this was not enough, not to be overlooked is Niklas Landin, whose remarkable 32 per cent save rate reinforces the team's defensive stability and poses a formidable challenge for opposing attacking players. Landin's presence is synonymous with defensive assurance and is a significant obstacle for rival attackers.

Game system between Telekom Veszprém HC and Aalborg Håndbold

Telekom Veszprém HC demonstrate an intense tempo in each match, boasting over 56.5 possessions per game compared to Aalborg Håndbold's 52.5.

Given the Danish team's defensive prowess, they face a formidable challenge in containing the rapid pace and high efficiency of the Hungarian side. Veszprém maintain an average of 35.5 goals per game, outscoring their Danish counterparts by five goals. Notably, the discrepancy in assists per game is striking, with Aalborg registering 14 assists versus nearly 20 per game for Veszprém, with Nedim Remili playing a pivotal role in the latter's offensive schemes.

Despite these variations, there's a remarkable similarity in saves between the two teams, with Veszprém Telekom HC recording 12.1 saves compared to Aalborg's 12.5. This underscores the significance of Niklas Landin for the Danish side, as previously discussed.

However, one of the most significant distinctions lies in their respective performance during different game phases. Veszprém have scored 69 goals during fast throw-offs, compared to Aalborg's 30. Furthermore, in the fastbreak phase, Aalborg have scored 83 goals with a 54 per cent efficiency, while Veszprém tally 135 goals with a 60 per cent efficiency.

A comparative analysis of their game systems reveals Veszprém's dominance in assists, particularly with the dynamic duo of Fabregas and Remili orchestrating plays from right back and center back. The Hungarian team's connection map illustrates a diverse array of assists across various positions, posing a formidable challenge to opposing defenses.

In contrast, Aalborg rely heavily on the attacking threat posed by Lukas Nilsson and Mikkel Hansen on the left back position, with Mads Hoxer Hangaard, their standout player, leading in minutes played and assists.

An exciting game stands before us on Thursday April 25, 18:45 CEST - Veszprém Telekom HC against Aalborg Håndbold, live on EHFTV .

Data provided by handball.ai and analyzed by Manel Cirac, handball.ai and handball coach in the German women's second national division (2. Bundesliga)