LV

Barça win the game of two different halves

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
25 April 2024, 22:45

For 30 minutes, Paris Saint-Germain HB seemed to be on the right track, but then Barça struck back in an impressive way. Finally, the EHF Champions League record champions won the away match dominantly in Paris (22:30) - their ninth win in 11 encounters.

While PSG have to hope for a miracle in Palau Blaugrana next week, Barça have opened the gate to their 12th participation on the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. Gonzalo Perez de Vargas and Aitor Arino have that way managed to keep their hopes of securing the fifth EHF Champions League title alive, while Nikola Karabatic now has a huge hurdle ahead of him on his way to securing what would be his fourth title with the fourth team. 

QUARTER-FINALS, first leg:

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs Barça (ESP) 22:30 (14:11)

  • An outstanding performance of PSG goalkeeper Andreas Palicka (seven saves in the first half) paved the way for the three-goal advantage for the hosts at the break.
  • Kent-Robin Tønnesen and Champions League top scorer Kamil Syprzak scored four goals each in the first half for the hosts, who were adapted to Barça's attacking system perfectly.
  • After Ferran Sole scored for 15:11, the match was turned around completely by the visitors - Barça went on a 13:4 run in 19 minutes to take the commanding 24:18 lead with the two French EHF EURO champions Dika Mem and Melvyn Richardson as well as Portuguese line player Luis Frade looking absolutely unstoppable. This trio combined for 20 of Barça's 30 goals, as mem led the charge with seven.
  • Game-changer was goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, who had a saving percentage of almost 50% in the second half.
  • Finally, Syprzak netted seven times to remain on top of the scorers list with 108 goals so far this season. After losing 23:31 against Nantes in the French Cup, PSG suffered another tough loss tonight.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Perez de Vargas makes the difference

What a change in the second half: Paris lacked everything they had shown before the break, while Barça played like a true champions: calm, focused, efficient in attack, and strong in defence. Gonzalo Perez de Vargas made all the difference in the second half stepping in instead of Emil Nielsen who did not manage to impact the game today in a way that he usually does. Perez de Vargas was however sensational completely turning the tide the minute he stepped in. As a result, PSG were not able to keep their rhythm, and it seems like Nikola Karabatic - who won his last EHF CL trophy back in 2015 with Barca, now has a long way to go hoping to get a chance to fight for the title once again. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Screenshot 2024 04 25 At 22.56.50
We were focused in the first half of the game sticking to our game plan. In the second half however everything changed. We committed way too many turnovers, failed to score from multiple clear looks giving up possession way too easily.
Raul Gonzales Gutierrez
Head coach, Paris Saint-Germain
Screenshot 2024 04 25 At 22.56.23
This was a game of two completely different halves. We were missing a lot, Andreas Palicka was outstanding, and things simply weren't working well for us. In the second half we were looking like a completely different team - our 5-1 defence was functioning well, and Dika helped us open the gap. Of course, we've got 60 more minutes left ahead of us in this one.
Antonio Carlos Ortega Perez
Head coach, Barca
LV 9974
Lauren VALROFF
LV 0048
Lauren VALROFF
LV 0053
Lauren VALROFF
LV 1940
Lauren VALROFF
LV 0140
Lauren VALROFF
LV 0114
Lauren VALROFF
20240425 Veszprem Aalborg Fans (1)
Previous Article Summary: Joy for Veszprém, Barça and MHB; Kielce take MOTW

Latest news

More News