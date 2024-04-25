Barça win the game of two different halves

For 30 minutes, Paris Saint-Germain HB seemed to be on the right track, but then Barça struck back in an impressive way. Finally, the EHF Champions League record champions won the away match dominantly in Paris (22:30) - their ninth win in 11 encounters.

While PSG have to hope for a miracle in Palau Blaugrana next week, Barça have opened the gate to their 12th participation on the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. Gonzalo Perez de Vargas and Aitor Arino have that way managed to keep their hopes of securing the fifth EHF Champions League title alive, while Nikola Karabatic now has a huge hurdle ahead of him on his way to securing what would be his fourth title with the fourth team.