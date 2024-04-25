Barça win the game of two different halves
For 30 minutes, Paris Saint-Germain HB seemed to be on the right track, but then Barça struck back in an impressive way. Finally, the EHF Champions League record champions won the away match dominantly in Paris (22:30) - their ninth win in 11 encounters.
While PSG have to hope for a miracle in Palau Blaugrana next week, Barça have opened the gate to their 12th participation on the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. Gonzalo Perez de Vargas and Aitor Arino have that way managed to keep their hopes of securing the fifth EHF Champions League title alive, while Nikola Karabatic now has a huge hurdle ahead of him on his way to securing what would be his fourth title with the fourth team.
We were focused in the first half of the game sticking to our game plan. In the second half however everything changed. We committed way too many turnovers, failed to score from multiple clear looks giving up possession way too easily.
This was a game of two completely different halves. We were missing a lot, Andreas Palicka was outstanding, and things simply weren't working well for us. In the second half we were looking like a completely different team - our 5-1 defence was functioning well, and Dika helped us open the gap. Of course, we've got 60 more minutes left ahead of us in this one.