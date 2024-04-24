REVIEW: Kielce end Magdeburg's winning streak
The Match of the Week in the first quarter-final of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League was no handball delicacy, but a thrilling fight until the final shot. In the end, Industria Kielce ended the 12-game winning streak of defending champions SC Magdeburg after 216 days with a 27:26 victory on home ground.
The TruckScout 24 EHF FINAL4 participant of this pairing will be decided in the second leg at Magdeburg. Alex Dujshebaev was well-deservedly awarded Player of the Match after eight strikes and many assists; on the other side, Felix Claar scored the same number of goals. But the true hero of Kielce's first-ever win against SCM was the defence.
It was just a first half. We have important game in Magdeburg. They performed well today. My team could have lost today, but we could have also drawn or we could have won by more goals. It was a very though match and next week it will be the same.
In Kielce it was just the first part of the game. Everything can happen. One goal difference is not not what we would like to have but Kielce at home are pretty strong. We will analyse what we have done wrong and fix it next week.