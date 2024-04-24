REVIEW: Kielce end Magdeburg's winning streak

The Match of the Week in the first quarter-final of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League was no handball delicacy, but a thrilling fight until the final shot. In the end, Industria Kielce ended the 12-game winning streak of defending champions SC Magdeburg after 216 days with a 27:26 victory on home ground.

The TruckScout 24 EHF FINAL4 participant of this pairing will be decided in the second leg at Magdeburg. Alex Dujshebaev was well-deservedly awarded Player of the Match after eight strikes and many assists; on the other side, Felix Claar scored the same number of goals. But the true hero of Kielce's first-ever win against SCM was the defence.