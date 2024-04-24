Kielce

REVIEW: Kielce end Magdeburg's winning streak

EHF / Björn Pazen
24 April 2024, 20:30

The Match of the Week in the first quarter-final of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League was no handball delicacy, but a thrilling fight until the final shot. In the end, Industria Kielce ended the 12-game winning streak of defending champions SC Magdeburg after 216 days with a 27:26 victory on home ground.

The TruckScout 24 EHF FINAL4 participant of this pairing will be decided in the second leg at Magdeburg. Alex Dujshebaev was well-deservedly awarded Player of the Match after eight strikes and many assists; on the other side, Felix Claar scored the same number of goals. But the true hero of Kielce's first-ever win against SCM was the defence.

QUARTER-FINAL, LEG 1:

MOTW: Industria Kielce (POL) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 27:26 (14:13)

  • After only ten minutes, when Kielce led 4:1, Dylan Nahi received a direct red card after referees reviewed his foul against Gisli Kristjansson.
  • With Andy Wolff playing a strong initial period, the hosts were ahead 11:8, with Alex Dujshebaev already on four goals at that point.
  • The game was constantly on the edge, marked by the impressive Kielce defence, which managed to stop SCM, as the defending champions lacked ideas to break through this wall.
  • It took 53 minutes of the game until Gisli Kristjansson scored for Magdeburg's first lead at 23:22 – backed by the saves of goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez and the goals of Felix Claar in that period.
  • Kielce answered with a 3:0 run, but nothing was decided in crunch time – Magdeburg levelled the result again at 26:26, before Igor Karacic crowned his strong performance with his seventh goal and Kielce's winning strike.
  • After Kielce's youngster Michal Olejniczak accidentally crashed with Felix Claar towards the end of the game he had to be carried from the court and his presence in the second leg is questionable.

Kielce's magic defence was the key

How can you stop the versatile attack of SC Magdeburg? Kielce's coach Talant Dujshebaev found the perfect solution. The very mobile and aggressive 5:1 defence managed to prevent the famous SCM breakthroughs of players such as Gisli Kristjansson, Omar Ingi Magnusson, or Felix Claar. Magdeburg were constantly close to passive play, as they did not find the gaps, and their scoring rate was far below their regular level. Directed by brilliant Artsem Karalek, the Kielce defence was the key in this low-scoring encounter. Even when goalkeeper Andreas Wolff did not have a perfect match, Kielce managed to keep SCM below the 30-goal line.

It was just a first half. We have important game in Magdeburg. They performed well today. My team could have lost today, but we could have also drawn or we could have won by more goals. It was a very though match and next week it will be the same.
Alex Dujshebaev
Right back, Industria Kielce
In Kielce it was just the first part of the game. Everything can happen. One goal difference is not not what we would like to have but Kielce at home are pretty strong. We will analyse what we have done wrong and fix it next week.
Sergey Hernandez
Goalkeeper, SC Magdeburg

Match action

Photos © 2024 Patryk Ptak Photography

