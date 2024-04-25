Yahia’s buzzer-beater secures a close win for Veszprém

A referee decision on the last goal scored by Omar Yahia made Telekom Veszprém jump for joy and left Aalborg Håndbold speechless and disappointed - allowing the buzzer-beating goal of the Egyptian international meant that the Hungarian record champions had successfully completed a great comeback.

Being ahead for 52 minutes – intermediately with a six-goal advantage – Aalborg were seemingly close to conquering Veszprém’s fortress. In contrast to the 2021/22 quarter-finals in the same constellation, when Veszprém won the first leg at home 36:29, nothing is decided with everything to play for in the reverse fixture next week in Denmark. Veszprém closely avoided their third home defeat of the season in the Macheineseeker EHF Champions League. Top scorer of this thriller was Veszprém’s Nedim Remili with six goals, while four Aalborg players scored four each.