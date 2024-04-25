Yahia’s buzzer-beater secures a close win for Veszprém
A referee decision on the last goal scored by Omar Yahia made Telekom Veszprém jump for joy and left Aalborg Håndbold speechless and disappointed - allowing the buzzer-beating goal of the Egyptian international meant that the Hungarian record champions had successfully completed a great comeback.
Being ahead for 52 minutes – intermediately with a six-goal advantage – Aalborg were seemingly close to conquering Veszprém’s fortress. In contrast to the 2021/22 quarter-finals in the same constellation, when Veszprém won the first leg at home 36:29, nothing is decided with everything to play for in the reverse fixture next week in Denmark. Veszprém closely avoided their third home defeat of the season in the Macheineseeker EHF Champions League. Top scorer of this thriller was Veszprém’s Nedim Remili with six goals, while four Aalborg players scored four each.
Comgrats to my players! We improved nicely in the second half. Unfortunately, we did not play well in the first half, the Danes defended well, and Landin made good saves. In the second half, we were better, scoring 20 goals. Aalborg is a very good team; it is no coincidence they finished second in the group. We have one more match left, and we have a week to prepare for it.
First of all, I would like to congratulate Veszprém on this fantastic match. There was an incredible atmosphere in the arena, it was a pleasure to play in front of such an audience. Of course, we are disappointed, as we had the opportunity to win with a bigger margin. Our defence was very tough and good in the first half. We fought well, but the continuation did not go as planned. All my respect to Veszprém, they came back to the match very nicely. The duel lasts 120 minutes and this was only the first half. We want to win at home and get to the Final4 in Cologne.