20240425

Yahia’s buzzer-beater secures a close win for Veszprém

25 April 2024, 20:45

A referee decision on the last goal scored by Omar Yahia made Telekom Veszprém jump for joy and left Aalborg Håndbold speechless and disappointed - allowing the buzzer-beating goal of the Egyptian international meant that the Hungarian record champions had successfully completed a great comeback.

Being ahead for 52 minutes – intermediately with a six-goal advantage – Aalborg were seemingly close to conquering Veszprém’s fortress. In contrast to the 2021/22 quarter-finals in the same constellation, when Veszprém won the first leg at home 36:29, nothing is decided with everything to play for in the reverse fixture next week in Denmark. Veszprém closely avoided their third home defeat of the season in the Macheineseeker EHF Champions League. Top scorer of this thriller was Veszprém’s Nedim Remili with six goals, while four Aalborg players scored four each.

QUARTER-FINALS, first leg:

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 32:31 (12:17)

  • Aalborg profited for the whole match from an incredibly strong start, leading 6:1 in the Lion’s Den after ten minutes, backed by some crucial saves of goalkeeper Niklas Landin
  • Throughout the whole first half, Veszprém had enormous problems in attack, being too slow to break through the movable wall of the visitors; though Rodrigo Corrales won the goalkeeper duel against Landin in the first 30 minutes, his side was still down by five goals.
  • The turning point of the match was Aalborg’s last six-goal advantage at 21:15 in minute 35 - from that moment on, Veszprém took more and more control, playing more focused and more efficient in attack reducing the gap goal by goal.
  • It has however taken hosts 20 more minutes to level the result for the first time at 27:27 – as before, Landin stood in their way several times. 
  • Four times Aalborg went ahead again, but in the end it was Yahia's last-gasp goal that sealed the deal in this one brining his team only their first lead in the encounter.  

One more chance or not? This is the Hansen question

Will Mikkel Hansen’s long and successful career end incomplete - without the trophy in the EHF Champions League? Twice, the treble IHF World Player of the Year made it to the finals, once with Barcelona in 2010 and once with Paris in 2017, and twice his sides failed. Now, as Hansen has announced the end of his career after this summer and/or the Olympic Games in Paris, the big question is: Will he again have the chance to compete for the trophy at the TruckScout 24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne on 8/9 June? Aalborg had the chance to carry a comfortable cushion to the second leg, but being 60 minutes away from Cologne starting the home match with a one goal deficit match does not guarantee Mikkel Hansen (three goals on Thursday) an additional chance for the trophy.

Comgrats to my players! We improved nicely in the second half. Unfortunately, we did not play well in the first half, the Danes defended well, and Landin made good saves. In the second half, we were better, scoring 20 goals. Aalborg is a very good team; it is no coincidence they finished second in the group. We have one more match left, and we have a week to prepare for it.
Momir Ilic
Head coach, Telekom Veszprem HC
First of all, I would like to congratulate Veszprém on this fantastic match. There was an incredible atmosphere in the arena, it was a pleasure to play in front of such an audience. Of course, we are disappointed, as we had the opportunity to win with a bigger margin. Our defence was very tough and good in the first half. We fought well, but the continuation did not go as planned. All my respect to Veszprém, they came back to the match very nicely. The duel lasts 120 minutes and this was only the first half. We want to win at home and get to the Final4 in Cologne.
Stefan Madsen
Head coach, Aalborg Handbold
