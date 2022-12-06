Wheelchair handball experts take centre stage in sixth EHF Activities webinar

It has been a landmark year for the sport with Portugal hosting the inaugural World & European Wheelchair Handball Championship in the six-a-side format in Lleira last month, while the first four-a-side event at world level took place in Egypt in September.

The webinar will be led by Daniel Magalhaes, an IHF Referee and physical education teacher who began his refereeing career at the age of 20, and Marc De Sousa, an EHF Expert for Wheelchair Handball and a Technical Delegate.

Participation in the webinar is free of charge and those wishing to participate can sign up HERE.

The previous webinar in the series attracted over 400 participants. Each presentation ends with a Q&A session.

Key topics of the webinar are as follows