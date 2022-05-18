This is me: Lasse Svan

Which title was the most beautiful one? - I was often asked that. I don't know, however: If I were to stand on the winner's podium in Cologne on June 19, it would certainly be one of the best, as it would also be the last one. The title that means the most to me was definitely World Championship gold in 2019. For the first time we won the world championship with Denmark, and at home - and I was part of it, unbelievable. We dominated this tournament so much. With the exception of the opening game in Copenhagen and the semi-final in Hamburg, we played all games in front of 15,000 fans in Herning, it was an incredible tournament.

And what a party in Copenhagen! Tens of thousands of people came to the town hall balcony, lined up on the way from the airport, the police had to block the streets because so many people came. These images will stay in my mind for the rest of my life.

I think I was one of the few in the national team at the time who could remember 1992, when the Danish footballers celebrated their sensational gold medal at the European Championships on this town hall square. I saw this celebration on TV and just thought to myself: how awesome it must be to be there and celebrate with the people. And then I'll be there myself as a world champion - unbelievable.

My farewell from the national team unfortunately did not end with another title, but with bronze at the European Championships in Budapest in January. And when the game was over, all the other players threw me up and celebrated me. There and at my farewell game for the national team in Copenhagen in April, I noticed how happy everyone else was to give me the best possible farewell, this sense of community was indescribable. I was so proud and happy to feel what I mean to others, I've felt that very intensely over the past few months, and I'm really grateful for that.

After this season it will be over - and I will definitely not become a handball coach or manager. I want to get away from handball first. I'll play a lot of golf to have a better handicap than our national coach Nikolaj Jacobsen. I'm going back to Kolding, moving into the house where my family already lives - and my neighbor is Anders Eggert, our two families will go on holiday together after the end of the season.

During my time as a handball player, I started working as a mental coach - and I will practice this profession in future. I want to train athletes and business executives mentally, I've seen in my career how important mental strength is to be successful. At the same time, I want to test how long I can be without handball without missing this sport. I'm looking forward to a life without handball, but I also know that handball meant so much my life. Handball - especially in Flensburg - was more for me: the SG is like a family and a friendship.

This is me

Lasse Svan

May 2022