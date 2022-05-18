Fans can now book tickets for EHF Finals Men in Lisbon

SL Benfica are proud hosts of the final tournament in Europe’s second-tier club competition, which sees the Eagles as well as defending champions SC Magdeburg, Orlen Wisla Plock, and RK Nexe aim for the trophy.

Playing venue is the 12,500-seater Altice Arena – no stranger to handball, having hosted the IHF World Championship final in 2003.

The semi-final draw has paired Magdeburg with Nexe, and Plock with Benfica for the matches on Saturday. The winners will meet in the final on Sunday evening.

For fans wishing to attend to event, now is the time to order their tickets.

All tickets are general admission and will have to be personalised at the time of purchase. Fans can choose between the following ticketing options:

Weekend tickets – €75 (valid for all four matches on both days)

– €75 (valid for all four matches on both days) Day tickets – €45:

- Saturday (valid for Magdeburg vs Nexe at 16:00 and Plock vs Benfica at 18:30 CEST)

- Sunday (valid for 3/4 placement at 16:30 and final at 19:00 CEST)

Questions? Fans can get in touch via email (ehfFINAL4@ehfmarketing.com) or phone (+43 1 80151-216).