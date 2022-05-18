19:36

One of the standout players in the first half – Buster Juul:

Wow, what a high-scoring game this is! Buster Juul and Kristian Björnsen have each netted six times already - and we are only at the halfway point.

And it is close again - just like last week in the first half. But Aalborg need to win this by eight goals and this half-time score doesn't make their task any easier.

19:15

Beauty x 2:

Not one, but two beauties by Nikolaj Læsø as #Aalborg fight for their #ehfcl survival 🔥 pic.twitter.com/E6CygMTc6b — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 18, 2022

19:04

Team timeout Aalborg. The hosts find themselves 10:7 down after 14 minutes – that makes for an overall difference of 10 goals in Veszprém's favour. Aalborg need to get back into this before the break or their comeback attempt has already turned into mission impossible at half-time...

18:59

Veszprém have enjoyed the early initiative with two two-goal leads (3:1, 5:3) but we are back at all square after the opening 12 minutes: 7:7.

That is similar to how the first leg in Hungary started last week...