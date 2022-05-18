LIVE BLOG: Veszprém close in on ticket to Cologne
The four teams that advance to the EHF FINAL4 2022 in Cologne on 18/19 June will be confirmed this week following the second-leg matches of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 quarter-finals on Wednesday and Thursday.
- EHF Champions League quarter-finals, leg 2
- on Wednesday, at 18:45 CEST: Aalborg vs Veszprém 20:21 at half-time (first leg 29:36); at 20:45 CEST: Kielce vs Montpellier (first leg 31:28)
- on Thursday, at 18:45 CEST: Barça vs Flensburg (first leg 33:29); at 20:45 CEST: MOTW Kiel vs PSG (first leg 30:30)
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply)
- read the second-leg preview from EHF journalists Björn Pazen and Kevin Domas
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday night
Wednesday 18 May
19:36
One of the standout players in the first half – Buster Juul:
19:27 HALF-TIME | AALBORG vs VESZPRÉM 20:21
Wow, what a high-scoring game this is! Buster Juul and Kristian Björnsen have each netted six times already - and we are only at the halfway point.
And it is close again - just like last week in the first half. But Aalborg need to win this by eight goals and this half-time score doesn't make their task any easier.
19:15
Beauty x 2:
19:04
Team timeout Aalborg. The hosts find themselves 10:7 down after 14 minutes – that makes for an overall difference of 10 goals in Veszprém's favour. Aalborg need to get back into this before the break or their comeback attempt has already turned into mission impossible at half-time...
18:59
Veszprém have enjoyed the early initiative with two two-goal leads (3:1, 5:3) but we are back at all square after the opening 12 minutes: 7:7.
That is similar to how the first leg in Hungary started last week...
18:40
Five minutes until throw-off in Aalborg. The teams are ready! Watch all the action live on EHFTV.
18:27
Veszprém made a b-i-g step towards their seventh EHF FINAL4 berth last week, giving themselves a seven-goal buffer for tonight's reverse fixture in Aalborg.
But, huge lead or not, goalkeeper Vladimir Cupara says his team should play tonight "as if we lost the first game."
Interesting mindset!
18:16
So, we are heading up North to throw off this all-decisive second leg of the quarter-finals, as Aalborg are hosting Veszprém at 18:45 CEST.
It was the close match many had expected for a long time in the first leg, but while the scores were still level early in the second half (17:17), Veszprém came away with a commanding 36:29 win in the end.
That seven-goal margin obviously leaves Aalborg with a mountain to climb. The Danish team were on a seven-match winning streak in the competition before the trip to Hungary. But if last year's finalists want to return to Cologne next month, they have to do it all tonight in their home arena...
... and, yes, they do want to get back, as top scorer Felix Claar has explained to us in this feature.
18:03
Excitement levels are certainly going up with those four high-profile games, matches that can make of break an entire season. While we have the defending champions Barça taking on Flensburg, and Kiel locking horns with PSG in a quarter-final once again coming up tomorrow, we are now going to focus on tonight, with trips to Denmark and Poland:
17:56
Four matches, nicely divided over four time slots tonight and tomorrow, so you won't miss anything from the action. Read the second-leg preview from EHF journalists Björn Pazen and Kevin Domas to get yourself up to date on all four games:
17:45
Hello and welcome to the EHF Champions League live blog. This is not just another round of the best men's club handball competition you know, this is the ultimate round before we head into the season highlight at LANXESS arena in Cologne – a.k.a. the EHF FINAL4.
The quarter-finals will be completed as the following second-leg matches are scheduled for tonight and Thursday evening, respectively: