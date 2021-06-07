Viran Morros aims for fourth trophy — again

None of the current EHF Champions League players who will be on court at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne on 12 and 13 June have more than three titles in their account. The top-ranked player in this context is PSG defence specialist Viran Morros, who will be aiming for his fourth trophy — again.

Six players at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020/21 (plus currently injured Nikola Karabatic) are multiple winners with at least two trophies — five from Barça, plus Morros — alongside two coaches, Nantes’ Alberto Entrerrios (three trophies as a player for Ciudad Real) and Barça’s Xavi Pascual (two trophies as coach of Barça).

In total, 14 players on court set to be on court in Cologne have won the EHF Champions League at least once, plus PSG coach Raul Gonzalez (2017 as coach of Vardar).

Andrei Xepkin is still the most successful player in history, with seven trophies (six with Barcelona; one with Kiel), followed by three of his former Barcelona teammates who won the title six times with the Spanish powerhouse. Two more players count six trophies won with more than one club.