Viran Morros aims for fourth trophy — again
None of the current EHF Champions League players who will be on court at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne on 12 and 13 June have more than three titles in their account. The top-ranked player in this context is PSG defence specialist Viran Morros, who will be aiming for his fourth trophy — again.
Six players at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020/21 (plus currently injured Nikola Karabatic) are multiple winners with at least two trophies — five from Barça, plus Morros — alongside two coaches, Nantes’ Alberto Entrerrios (three trophies as a player for Ciudad Real) and Barça’s Xavi Pascual (two trophies as coach of Barça).
In total, 14 players on court set to be on court in Cologne have won the EHF Champions League at least once, plus PSG coach Raul Gonzalez (2017 as coach of Vardar).
Andrei Xepkin is still the most successful player in history, with seven trophies (six with Barcelona; one with Kiel), followed by three of his former Barcelona teammates who won the title six times with the Spanish powerhouse. Two more players count six trophies won with more than one club.
All multiple EHF Champions League winners:
Seven titles with two clubs:
Andrei Xepkin (Barcelona 1995/96, 1996/97, 1997/98, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2004/05; Kiel 2006/07)
Six titles with one club:
David Barrufet (Barcelona 1995/96, 1996/97, 1997/98, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2004/05)
Carlos Antonio Ortega (Barcelona 1995/96, 1996/97, 1997/98, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2004/05)
Xavier O’Callaghan (Barcelona 1995/96, 1996/97, 1997/98, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2004/05)
Six titles with two clubs:
Tomas Svensson (Irun 1994/95; Barcelona 1995/96, 1996/97, 1997/98, 1998/99, 1999/00)
Six titles with three clubs:
Siarhei Rutenka (Celje 2003/04; Ciudad Real 2007/08, 2005/06, 2008/09; Barcelona 2010/11, 2014/15)
Five titles with one club:
Enric Masip (Barcelona 1995/96, 1996/97, 1997/98, 1998/99, 1999/00)
Inaki Urdangarin (Barcelona 1995/96, 1996/97, 1997/98, 1998/99, 1999/00)
Rafael Guijosa (Barcelona 1995/96, 1996/97, 1997/98, 1998/99, 1999/00)
Five titles with two clubs:
Mateo Garralda (Barcelona 1995/96, 1996/97, 1997/98, 1998/99; San Antonio 2000/01)
Five titles with three clubs:
Jose Javier Hombrados (Santander 1993/94; San Antonio 2000/01; Ciudad Real 2005/06, 2007/08, 2008/09)
Four titles with three clubs:
Uros Zorman (Celje 2003/04; Ciudad Real 2007/09, 2008/09; Kielce 2015/16)
Four titles with two clubs:
Arpad Sterbik (Ciudad Real 2005/06, 2007/08, 2008/09; Vardar 2016/17)
Didier Dinart (Montpellier 2002/03; Ciudad Real 2005/06, 2007/08, 2008/09)
Fernando Barbeito (Barcelona 1995/96, 1996/97, 1997/98; San Antonio 2000/01)
Olafur Stefansson (Magdeburg 2001/02; Ciudad Real 2005/06, 2007/08, 2008/09)
Thierry Omeyer (Montpellier 2002/03; Kiel 2006/07, 2009/10, 2011/12)
Three titles with one club:
Victor Tomas (Barcelona 2004/05, 2010/11, 2014/15)
Alberto Entrerrios (Ciudad Real 2005/06, 2007/08, 2008/09)
David Davis (Ciudad Real 2005/06, 2007/08, 2008/09)
Jonas Källman (Ciudad Real 2005/06, 2007/08, 2008/09)
Petar Metlicic (Ciudad Real 2005/06, 2007/08, 2008/09)
Rolando Urios (Ciudad Real 2005/06, 2007/08, 2008/09)
Christian Zeitz (Kiel 2006/07, 2009/10, 2011/12)
Dominik Klein (Kiel 2006/07, 2009/10, 2011/12)
Henrik Lundström (Kiel 2006/07, 2009/10, 2011/12)
Kim Andersson (Kiel 2006/07, 2009/10, 2011/12)
Marcus Ahlm (Kiel 2006/07, 2009/10, 2011/12)
Jose Manuel Sierra (Barcelona 1997/98, 1998/99, 1999/00)
Josep Espar (Barcelona 1997/98, 1998/99, 1999/00)
Patrik Cavar (Barcelona 1997/98, 1998/99, 1999/00)
Roger Magrina (Barcelona 1997/98, 1998/99, 1999/00)
Three titles with two clubs:
Viran Morros (Ciudad Real 2007/08, 2008/09; Barcelona 2014/15)
Tobias Reichmann (Kiel 2009/10, 2011/12; Kielce 2015/16)
Ivan Cupic (Kielce 2015/16; Vardar 2016/17, 2018/19)
Three titles with three clubs:
Nikola Karabatic (Montpellier 2002/03; Kiel 2006/07; Barcelona 2014/15)
Two titles with one club:
Michael Gougou (Montpellier 2002/03, 2017/18)
Ales Pajovic (Ciudad Real 2005/06, 2007/08)
Roberto Garcia Parrondo (Ciudad Real 2007/08, 2008/09)
Alexandru Dedu (Barcelona 1997/98, 1998/99)
David Barbeito (Barcelona 1996/97, 1995/96)
Demetrio Lozano (Barcelona 1998/99, 1999/00)
Iker Romero (Barcelona 2004/05, 2010/11)
Jesus Olalla (Barcelona 1996/97, 1995/96)
Juan Perez (Barcelona 1996/97, 1995/96)
Laszlo Nagy (Barcelona 2004/05, 2010/11)
Quino Soler (Barcelona 1997/98, 1998/99)
Andreas Palicka (Kiel 2009/10, 2011/12)
Aron Palmarsson (Kiel 2009/10, 2011/12)
Christian Sprenger (Kiel 2009/10, 2011/12)
Daniel Narcisse (Kiel 2009/10, 2011/12)
Filip Jicha (Kiel 2009/10, 2011/12)
Momir Ilic (Kiel 2009/10, 2011/12)
Aitor Arino (Barcelona 2010/11, 2014/15)
Raul Entrerrios (Barcelona 2010/11, 2014/15)
Jesper Nöddesbo (Barcelona 2010/11, 2014/15)
Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (Barcelona 2010/11, 2014/15)
Danijel Saric (Barcelona 2010/11, 2014/15)
Joan Saubich (Barcelona 2010/11, 2014/15)
Cedric Sorhaindo (Barcelona 2010/11, 2014/15)
Timur Dibirov (Vardar 2016/17, 2018/19)
Rogerio Moares (Vardar 2016/17, 2018/19)
Igor Karacic (Vardar 2016/17, 2018/19)
Vlado Nedanovski (Vardar 2016/17, 2018/19)
Daniil Shishkarev (Vardar 2016/17, 2018/19)
Stojanche Stoilov (Vardar 2016/17, 2018/19)
Two titles with two clubs:
Krzysztof Lijewski (HSV Hamburg 2012/13; Kielce 2015/16)
Vid Kavticnik (THW Kiel 2006/07; Montpellier 2017/18)
Dejan Peric (Celje 2003/04; Barcelona 2004/05)
Jerome Fernandez (Barcelona 2004/05; Ciudad Real 2008/09)
Lars Krogh Jeppesen (Barcelona 2004/05; Kiel 2006/07)
Mikhail Jakimovich (Santander 1993/94; San Antonio 2000/01)
Nenad Perunicic (Irun 1994/95; Magdeburg 2001/02)
Oleg Kisselev (Irun 1994/95; San Antonio 2000/01)
Juan Munoz (Santander 1993/94; Barcelona 1996/97)
Mattias Andersson (Kiel 2006/07; Flensburg 2013/14)
Domagoj Duvnjak (Hamburg 2012/13; Kiel 2019/20)
Steffen Weinhold (Flensburg 2013/14; Kiel 2019/20)