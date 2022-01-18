This is me: Manu Mayonnade

There was a lot of pressure, of course. But I tried to enjoy it the most I could. We finished third in the league at the end of my first coaching season and I often say that, had we finished last, that would have been the end of my career.

Luckily, I guess, it was not.

A lot of people ask me what it was like to be coaching in the first division at 23. And the truth is boringly disappointing: it was normal.

Yes, none of my players were younger than me. Yes, some of my players were mums, had day jobs alongside handball and probably knew a lot more about life that I did. But I used to laugh about it.

In Mios, I crossed paths with a player that changed my coaching career: Myriam Borg-Korfanty.

As a left back, she became world champion with France in 2003. And she was so clever that every game I imagined, every exercise I set up, she would find the trick to unfold it and not make it work.

I would spend days on exercises that she would deconstruct in a matter of seconds. She was not mean, by any means. But it made me progress so much as a coach. And she was such an amazing player as well.

This dramatic start always made me appreciate what I had. I sometimes find myself diving deep into pathos when it is not needed.

When Mios won their first ever trophy, the French Cup in 2009, I was so happy, but I also adopted a mantra that I still stick to this day. No matter what may have happened after that title, I achieved something. The club achieved something.

And that has stuck to me until then.

I also thought that when we won the World Championship with the Netherlands in 2019. I may have become the worst coach ever afterwards, but then, I was on top of the world.

I guess this mantra comes along naturally with the feeling that I have that my players, my staff and me, are lucky to be doing what we are.

Back in Mios, I used to start training at eight o’clock in the morning. That was tough for some. But as much as I understood their tiredness and as I cared about them, I felt like I could find 500 jobs more difficult than playing handball at 8am.

If waking up to play handball at that early might seem like a problem to a player, then I suggest she can find another way to earn money.