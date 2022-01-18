French teams eye home wins in midweek matches

Three matches in round 9 of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 that were postponed last week have been rescheduled for Wednesday, with two games taking place in France.

In group A, Brest Bretagne Handball are set to play their first game in 2022 when they take on CSM Bucuresti. The 2021 finalists could overtake the Romanian side into fourth place but need a win to do so.

In group B, Metz Handball host Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK just days after their defeat to untouchable leaders Györi Audi ETO KC, who themselves play a simultaneous match at home against Krim Mercator Ljubljana, chasing their 10th straight win of the season.

GROUP A

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Wednesday 19 January, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

CSM have won five games this season and lost four – two of which in away games

Brest won the reverse fixture in Bucharest 30:29 on a last-second goal

Brest are one of three teams that have won all their home matches so far, recording wins against Team Esbjerg, HC Podravka Vegeta, and Buducnost BEMAX; they have lost only one of their last 13 home matches

CSM will rely once again on left back Cristina Neagu, the second best scorer in the competition so far with 63 goals

this will be Brest’s first game in 2022, after their round 10 match last weekend – against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria – was also postponed

GROUP B

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)

Wednesday 19 January, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

in last weekend's round 10, third-placed Metz suffered their first away defeat of the group phase: 38:30 against Györ

at home, Metz have won twice and lost twice so far this season

Metz easily won the reverse fixture in Turkey earlier this season: 30:20

playing their debut season in the continental top flight, Kastamonu are still looking for their first points

Kastamonu play their first match in the group phase since 20 November last year

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)

Wednesday 19 January, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV