French teams eye home wins in midweek matches
Three matches in round 9 of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 that were postponed last week have been rescheduled for Wednesday, with two games taking place in France.
In group A, Brest Bretagne Handball are set to play their first game in 2022 when they take on CSM Bucuresti. The 2021 finalists could overtake the Romanian side into fourth place but need a win to do so.
In group B, Metz Handball host Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK just days after their defeat to untouchable leaders Györi Audi ETO KC, who themselves play a simultaneous match at home against Krim Mercator Ljubljana, chasing their 10th straight win of the season.
GROUP A
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Wednesday 19 January, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- CSM have won five games this season and lost four – two of which in away games
- Brest won the reverse fixture in Bucharest 30:29 on a last-second goal
- Brest are one of three teams that have won all their home matches so far, recording wins against Team Esbjerg, HC Podravka Vegeta, and Buducnost BEMAX; they have lost only one of their last 13 home matches
- CSM will rely once again on left back Cristina Neagu, the second best scorer in the competition so far with 63 goals
- this will be Brest’s first game in 2022, after their round 10 match last weekend – against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria – was also postponed
GROUP B
Metz Handball (FRA) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)
Wednesday 19 January, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- in last weekend's round 10, third-placed Metz suffered their first away defeat of the group phase: 38:30 against Györ
- at home, Metz have won twice and lost twice so far this season
- Metz easily won the reverse fixture in Turkey earlier this season: 30:20
- playing their debut season in the continental top flight, Kastamonu are still looking for their first points
- Kastamonu play their first match in the group phase since 20 November last year
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Wednesday 19 January, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- last Saturday, Veronica Kristiansen’s 10 goals helped Györ beat Metz and extend their winning run to nine matches
- Györ have hit the 30-goal mark in each match this season, boasting the best attack in the competition with 317 scored goals (35.2 on average)
- last Sunday, Krim scored just five goals in the first half against Odense and ultimately lost 24:19
- Krim are ranked sixth in the group with five points, one ahead of IK Sävehof
- Krim head coach Nataša Derepasko: "I think they are currently the best team in Europe. They play very fast handball, they are aggressive in defense. Despite the fact that we are aware of the qualities of the opponents, who will also have the advantage of the home court, I want us to show our qualities"
- in the reverse fixture, Györ led by just one goal at half-time (13:12) but ultimately cruised to a 31:26 win
My players not only use their talents, they also use their mind, which in tough moments turns difficulties into advantages. Against Krim, we have to concentrate throughout the whole match: Krim are a very good team, their players are talented and have good physique.